The U.S. Navy is Releasing New Guidelines for Reporting UFOs

Many recent developments concerning the U.S. Navy suggest that there may be more than meets the eye with much of the Navy’s aerospace and weapons research. In February 2019, Navy hired third-party contractors to destroy all evidence of its top secret laser weapon research, possibly suggesting that they’ve reached a usable design. Just this week, a U.S. Navy patent surfaced online which appears to show an advanced triangular aircraft capable of altering “the fabric of our reality” in order to achieve extreme speeds and maneuverability.

Now, the U.S. Navy is drafting a new set of protocols for pilots and other personnel who witness “unidentified aircraft.” Does this have anything to do with the many recent revelations concerning the American Armed Forces and what they may know about anomalous aerial phenomena?

It sure appears so. The new Navy guidelines for documenting UFOs were reported first by POLITICO, who received the following response from Navy spokespersons when asked about the veracity of the new guidelines:

There have been a number of reports of unauthorized and/or unidentified aircraft entering various military-controlled ranges and designated airspace in recent years. For safety and security concerns, the Navy and the [U.S. Air Force] takes these reports very seriously and investigates each and every report. As part of this effort, the Navy is updating and formalizing the process by which reports of any such suspected incursions can be made to the cognizant authorities. A new message to the fleet that will detail the steps for reporting is in draft.

Why would the Navy need to formalize new guidelines for reporting unidentified aircraft unless such occurrences were fairly frequent? Could these types of sightings be more common than has been reported in the past?

It seems that way, although it also seems that since many of these sightings don’t fall within the traditional categories or protocols used to report aircraft, a high number are thrown out or buried out of confusion or the fear of reporting incorrect information. Chris Mellon, a former Pentagon intelligence official and former member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, confirms that many sightings of unidentified aerial phenomena are swept under the rug by service members who don’t know how to go about reporting such anomalies:

Right now, we have situation in which UFOs and UAPs are treated as anomalies to be ignored rather than anomalies to be explored. We have systems that exclude that information and dump it. In a lot of cases [military personnel] don’t know what to do with that information — like satellite data or a radar that sees something going Mach 3. They will dump [the data] because that is not a traditional aircraft or missile.

These new standardized guidelines could be a boon for UFO and UAP researchers – that is, if the subsequent reports are ever allowed to see the light of day. Due to the sensitive nature of these types of incidents, it’s likely that many or even all of them will remain classified for years to prevent adversaries from gaining intelligence about the Navy’s detection and tracking capabilities.

I’ve wondered for a while now if the recent high-profile “disclosures” of military encounters with UFOs aren’t merely a smokescreen designed to mask the truth about anomalous aerial phenomena: that U.S. air power isn’t as superior as it once was. Could there be whole new types of aircraft in the skies we don’t know about? Or could these so-called disclosures be a way for the U.S. military to flaunt new capabilities publicly without being too overt about it?

Given that even former U.S. Senator Harry Reid argues that America, China, and Russia are now caught in a “UFO Race,” it’s likely that these new guidelines are geared towards widespread intelligence collection on the state of global aerospace capabilities. If some of the recent alleged disclosures are true, then it appears someone is operating aircraft that can outrun anything the U.S. Air Force possesses. The real question is: who is behind the controls?