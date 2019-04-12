Woman Snaps Picture Of What Could Be The Park-Haunting “Demon Dog”

With more than 700 acres of parkland that includes lakes, formal gardens, woodlands, playgrounds, cafes, and the Tropical World visitor attraction, Roundhay Park in Leeds, West Yorkshire, is one of the most popular parks in England. One day, Stephanie Smith was enjoying a visit to the park with her parents and daughter when she captured something mysterious with her camera.

She took a picture of the park’s Victorian folly which is located close to Waterloo Lake, but when she looked back at her photos, she noticed a dark figure in the corner. She then zoomed in on the figure and lightened up the image, revealing what appeared to be a “demonic” dog that was staring at a man walking up the steps.

She believes that the demonic-looking dog was a “gytrash” which is said to haunt the parks in Yorkshire. The creature, which has been described as being around the size of a pony, is known to scare those who are out walking in the parks.

Stephanie described the feeling she got when she realized what she was looking at, “I froze when I realized the shadow was some sort of animal. It took me a moment to figure out what it was but once I could see the head, ears, tail, and legs, there was no mistaking it was a demon dog.” She added, “It’s monstrous, almost like a werewolf, and the worst part is that it’s in a position like it’s going to pounce out which terrifies me. It’s like it was hiding away from the light – like I’d caught it off guard. It spooked me out because I’ve never seen anything quite like that.”

Stephanie claimed that nobody was around her when she snapped the picture. “My dad said it was an Alsatian, but it could be a ghostly dog. They do say you’re able to get a glimpse of it as it passes and goes away. I still believe it is what I think – that it’s a gytrash, a black wolf demonic dog stalking the castle and the grounds of Roundhay Park.” In fact, there have been numerous alleged sightings of “dog monsters” all throughout England.

Click here to see the picture Stephanie took of the “demon dog”.

Since Roundhay Park’s folly was built in 1811, several people have caught eerie-looking photos over the years in that area that appears to show spirit activity. One example is that in 2015, a family took a photo of what appeared to be an outline of a woman standing on the steps of the monument.