19.18 – MU Plus+ Podcast

MU Plus+ HQ: (Protected Content)
MU Plus+ SQ: (Protected Content)
While holding immense value, our modern scientific methods could be flawed by our egos. On this episode we discuss where science has got it wrong and how so many hidden events could go on without our detection.
We also discuss our cultural obsession with killing and why Netflix could be influencing us in ways we can’t begin to comprehend.
This episode is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ Members. To join, click HERE.
Links
- Ron Westrum Ph.D Science and Hidden Evidence
- A Hidden Event: Portal Areas Ron Westrum
- The Society for Scientific Exploration
- John Keel Window Areas
- Pema Chödrön Dealing with Difficult Emotions
- Ron Westrum
- EdgeScience 37
- Netflix as Death Cult
- Netflix and kill: the creepy obsession with true crime
- Does Netflix have a killer problem?
- Swedenborg and Life Recap: Three Kinds of Evil Spirits
- The Lies Evil Spirits Tell Us