21.17 – MU Podcast

Dr. Jill Blakeway is a woman of impressive and varied talents. On this episode of Mysterious Universe we take a look at her almost paranormal healing abilities and discover her experiences with Japanese Shinto Masters, Chinese pill manifesting grandmothers and much more.

Then in our Plus+ extension we take a look at an unusual form of coloured smoke spraying ghost rockets and discuss a link between the US military and disappearing aircraft.

Sponsors

Squarespace – Make 2018 the year you turn your ideas into reality. Create a professional website with Squarespace . Use the offer code MU to get 10% off!

– Make 2018 the year you turn your ideas into reality. Create a professional website with . Use the offer code MU to get 10% off! ProFlowers – Right now, get one dozen assorted roses for $19.99 with the offer code UNIVERSE

Links

Plus+ Extension

The extension of the show is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ Members. To join, click HERE.