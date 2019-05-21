MU Podcast
21.17
21.17 – MU Podcast

Dr. Jill Blakeway is a woman of impressive and varied talents. On this episode of Mysterious Universe we take a look at her almost paranormal healing abilities and discover her experiences with Japanese Shinto Masters, Chinese pill manifesting grandmothers and much more.

Then in our Plus+ extension we take a look at an unusual form of coloured smoke spraying ghost rockets and discuss a link between the US military and disappearing aircraft.

Plus+ Extension

