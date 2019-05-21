21.18 – MU Podcast

Whether it’s giant snakes, human-faced horses or smoke beings you can be sure that the supernatural is super strange! On this episode of Mysterious Universe we discuss some of the most unusual cases of poltergeist home invasions, UFO crashes and the arrival of strange beings in the English countryside.

Then in our Plus+ extension we learn about the link between crop circles, exploding birds, microwaved animals and terrible medical conditions.

