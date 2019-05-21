21.19 – MU Podcast

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:25:12 — 78.9MB)
MU Plus+ HQ: (Protected Content)
MU Plus+ SQ: (Protected Content)
MKUltra cat listening bugs, bat bombs, mummification time warps, and when the US tried to create der Transvestitenführer. On this episode of Mysterious Universe we discuss some of the most outrageous failed cold-war technology programs before diving into cases of phantom aircraft and contagious curses in our Plus+ extension.
Sponsors
- BioLite – Products that change the way you will cook, power, and light your life outside and off-grid. Use the code UNIVERSE for 15% off your order!
- Squarespace – Make 2018 the year you turn your ideas into reality. Create a professional website with Squarespace. Use the offer code MU to get 10% off!
Links
- Diplomat to donate brain to science after suffering mysterious injury in China
- U.S. Diplomats in Cuba Were Injured by a ‘Sonic Weapon.’ What Is That?
- The US Had An Insane Plan To Drop A Nuclear Bomb On The Moon In The 1950s
- Insane Cold War Projects
- Nuking the Moon: And Other Intelligence Schemes and Military Plots Left on the Drawing Board
Plus+ Extension
The extension of the show is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ members. To join, click HERE.
- Weird Encounters With Phantom Cars
- Sky Ghosts
- Dozens of Witnesses Report Silent, Sky Darkening Ghost Planes in England—Again
- The Phantom Flying Dutchman and a Series of Bizarre Letters
- Fata Morgana Mirage Ships
- Wormholes, Time Jumps, and the Mysterious Santiago Flight 513
- The Mysterious Vanishing Ghost Bomber of Pittsburgh