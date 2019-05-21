MU Podcast
21.19
Choose podcast version
You must be subscribed to an MU Plus+ plan to listen to extended episodes. Take a look at our Plus+ plans here and subscribe.
Download
Menu
Join Plus+ and get exclusive shows and extensions! Subscribe Today!
LEARN MORE

21.19 – MU Podcast

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:25:12 — 78.9MB)

MU Plus+ HQ: (Protected Content)

MU Plus+ SQ: (Protected Content)

MKUltra cat listening bugs, bat bombs, mummification time warps, and when the US tried to create der Transvestitenführer. On this episode of Mysterious Universe we discuss some of the most outrageous failed cold-war technology programs before diving into cases of phantom aircraft and contagious curses in our Plus+ extension.

Sponsors

  • BioLite – Products that change the way you will cook, power, and light your life outside and off-grid. Use the code UNIVERSE for 15% off your order!
  • Squarespace – Make 2018 the year you turn your ideas into reality. Create a professional website with Squarespace. Use the offer code MU to get 10% off!

Links

Plus+ Extension

The extension of the show is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ members. To join, click HERE.