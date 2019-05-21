21.19 – MU Podcast

MKUltra cat listening bugs, bat bombs, mummification time warps, and when the US tried to create der Transvestitenführer. On this episode of Mysterious Universe we discuss some of the most outrageous failed cold-war technology programs before diving into cases of phantom aircraft and contagious curses in our Plus+ extension.

