21.20
21.20 – MU Podcast

Could humans be able to summon their own rescue entity with enough distress? On this episode we take a look at the more obscure and unusual side of the “Third Man Factor”; including a case of a man who is saved by an unknown entity from the jaws of death only to become haunted by it.

Then in our Plus+ extension we discuss the suggestion that many UFO Contactees of the 1950’s and 60’s were actually part of some plot by a “hidden hand” to influence humanity.

