A Haunted Welsh Castle Is Now Up For Sale

Bodelwyddan Castle, which is located near Rhyl, Denbighshire, north-east Wales, is now up for sale for £1 million (just over $1.3 million in American funds). The historic Welsh castle was originally built in the year 1460 prior to it being renovated and rebuilt in the 1830s.

While the first owners were the Humphrey family, the Williams-Wynn family lived there the longest – from 1690 to 1920. Sir William Williams, who was the speaker of the House of Commons, lived in the home in the 1600s. During WWI, the house was used as a recuperation hospital and the grounds were used as a trench warfare camp. The castle was then leased to Lowther College in the 1920s and used as an all-girls boarding school. The school remained in operation there for more than 60 years until it closed down in 1982.

The castle was turned into a museum, gallery, and visitor attraction in the 1980s. Then in 1994, part of the property was converted into a luxury hotel, although the historic house and grounds were not part of the hotel.

The three-storey main castle that’s for sale, which is approximately 15,817 square feet, contains decorative arched ceilings, marble fireplaces, and a grand, ornate staircase. The exterior includes 55 acres of parkland with a play area for kids and a WWI trenches exhibition replica.

The castle may come with some ghostly tenants as the property is said to be quite haunted. In fact, in 2004 it appeared on the television series Most Haunted. The location is said to be home to several spirits, including a woman in a Victorian dress, a soldier, and The Blue Lady.

Between 1830 and 1852, renovations were being done on the castle and that’s when then-owner Sir John Hay Williams discovered a skeleton inside of a wall close to one of the chimneys. In order to not disturb the spirits, he requested that the bones be built back into the wall and that’s more than likely where they still are to this day.

There have been countless reports of people seeing shadow figures in the castle walking down the corridors, following guests, and then disappearing into the walls. One of the most often seen spirits is The Blue Lady. She is mostly seen around the kitchen and has often been heard moving around pans and dishes in the middle in the night.

Another one of the ghostly apparitions is a soldier in uniform who has been spotted in one of the galleries. And the spirit of a lady wearing a Victorian dress has occasionally been seen in the Sculpture Gallery.

Other paranormal reports include people hearing unexplained voices and odd sounds coming from throughout the castle, as well as seeing strange light anomalies. Some guests have claimed to have had their hair pulled, while others said that they were touched and poked by an unseen entity.

If sharing your home with several ghosts doesn’t bother you, this may be a good real estate purchase.