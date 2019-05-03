Famous Cafe And Saloon In Haunted Town Set To Re-Open Later This Year

The beloved Wunsche Brothers Cafe & Saloon located in Old Town Spring, Texas, is set to re-open in the fall of this year. It had closed down in 2015 because of a fire but it was sold to new owners in 2017 (Casey and Nancy Kosh who also own Amerigo’s Grille in the Woodlands) and they are working on re-opening the historic landmark.

The building first opened in 1902 by the Wunsche brothers as a hotel, brothel, and a saloon. The building was later sold in 1949 and it became a cafe. Then in 1984, it was designated as a historical landmark. The new owners said that they would keep many of the original “historical elements” such as paintings and fixtures of the building.

There is so much history involved with this location as described by co-owner Nancy Kosh, “During prohibition, this was the last bar to get closed by Harris County, so the sheriff’s office came with their six shooters, lined up all their bottles of liquor on the road, and shot them out.”

There are also stories of the place being haunted. According to the former manager, Mary Beth Vincent, “The telephone receiver was always being picked up and thrown on the floor. I’ve had music changed in the middle of the day. I’ve had water turned off and on constantly.”

The original owner, Charlie Wunsche, is said to haunt the location long after his death in 1935. One staff member claimed that someone went into the bathroom while she was in there, but when she looked around nobody else was there with her. Other staff members said that they have been touched and some have even seen the ghost of Charlie. While seeing a ghost is frightening, Charlie is said to be more of a playful spirit who likes to pull pranks such as hiding things, holding doors shut, and playing with electronic devices.

And it’s not only the Wunsche Brothers Cafe & Saloon that’s said to have ghosts hanging around, as Old Town Spring is considered to be the most haunted town in Texas.

One of the locations that are rumored to be haunted is the original bank of Spring that has been robbed numerous times over the years. Interestingly enough, a couple which looked like Bonnie and Clyde robbed the bank although it was never proven that it was them. Bullet holes can still be seen in the building from an attempted robbery by three individuals. People have allegedly caught strange and unexplained things when they have taken pictures inside of the bank.

On a property that was once owned by Henry C. Doering, the original barn is still standing and it’s said to be home to paranormal activity. Doering’s daughter was friends with a 12-year-old girl named Sarah and they often played together. One day while playing in the barn, Sarah fell from the loft and broke her leg. Unfortunately, she caught an infection and died a few weeks later. The spirit of Sarah, as well as the ghosts of other children, are said to still play in the barn.

Those who have been in the barn reported feeling cold spots, getting the sense of someone watching them, hearing noises on the roof, having their items moved to different locations, and hearing voices as well as the sounds of children who are playing. Some people have even captured unexplained anomalies in the pictures they took inside of the barn.