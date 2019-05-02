Indian Army Discovers Footprints Of Possible Yeti

The Indian Army has discovered large footprints close to the Makalu Base Camp in North-Eastern Himalayas that could have possibly been made by a Yeti. The army’s Mountaineering Expedition team located the gigantic footprints on April 9, 2019, that measured 32 inches by 15 inches. They were found close to the Makalu Barun National Park which is located in Nepal and is coincidentally the same location where the creature has allegedly been seen in the past.

The Yeti, which is also known as the Abominable Snowman and the Asian Bigfoot, is believed to live in the Himalayas and there have been several reported sightings of the creature over the years, although there has yet to be any definitive proof of its existence. Yetis are said to be over 6 feet tall and can weigh anywhere from 91 to 181 kilograms (200 to 400 pounds).

The Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG-PI) tweeted the photos of the footprints which can be seen here.

Unfortunately for the army, they have not received the support they were expecting when they posted the pictures of the footprints online and instead received much ridicule. Since the footprints were one in front of the other (instead of side-by-side), some users said that it was a “yeti catwalk” and that whatever made the footprints must have been “hopping”. Some joked about it being a “mythological one-legged creature”.

Needless to say, the Indian Army has become a popular topic over the last several days, but not in a good way, as one online user asked the army to “delete this tweet to avoid international embarrassment of India.” Another person wrote, “This is deeply, deeply embarrassing: whoever in the Indian Army’s PR has circulated this is disgracing the institution, and India, in the world’s eyes.” Click here to read more of the tweets.

If the past is any indication, the footprints were most likely made from a bear. In 2017, researchers collected 24 “Yeti” samples which included hair, skin, bones, and feces, but after studies were conducted on the samples, it was concluded that they came from a Himalayan brown bear and a black bear.

A few years before that, in 2014, researchers tested 30 hair samples that were believed to have came from a Yeti but instead came from several other animals, including bears and dogs.

While the footprints were probably created by a bear, the mystery of the Yeti continues to fascinate and excite those who believe the creature does exist.