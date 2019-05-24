Mars and the CIA: One Million Years B.C.

In 1984, and behind closed doors, the Central Intelligence Agency embarked on a project to try and “remote-view” the planet Mars, specifically to find evidence of life on the planet. Not today, but in the distant past. For those who may not know, remote-viewing is a process by which a psychic individual may focus his or her mind on a particular location and describe its appearance, whether it exists now, or existed in years, centuries and even millennia long gone. It was on May 22, 1984 that the operation went ahead. In a March 2017 article for Slate, Jacob Brogan wrote: “The transcript appeared on the CIA’s site as part of a large dump of documents related to the U.S. government’s experimentation with paranormal phenomenon—projects that have been variously attributed with helping resolve the Iran hostage crisis and simply derided for wasting taxpayer money. As I soon learned, this particular document was a product of the Star Gate (sometimes spelled as one word, sometimes two) program, an initiative made most famous by Jon Ronson’s book The Men Who Stare at Goats.”

The time-frame that the CIA had in mind was approximately one million years B.C. Why? The CIA isn’t telling. The remote-viewer – whose name is deleted from the files – stated that, “I kind of got an oblique view of a, ah, pyramid or pyramid form. It’s very high, it’s kind of sitting in a large depressed area. I’m tracking severe, severe clouds, more like dust storm[s]. I’m looking at an after-effect of a major geologic problem. I just keep seeing very large people. They appear thin and tall, but they’re very large, wearing some kind of clothes.” The remote-viewer then focused on certain, massive structures on Mars that appeared to have been built by intelligent beings:

“Deep inside of a cavern, not of a cavern, more like [a] canyon. I’m looking up, the sides of a steep wall that seem to go on forever. And there’s like a structure…it’s like the wall of the canyon has been carved. Again, I’m getting a very large structures [sic]…huge sections of smooth stone…it’s like a rabbit warren, corners of rooms, they’re really huge. Perception is that the ceiling is very high, walls very wide. They have a…ah…appears to be the very end of a very large road and there’s a marker thing that’s very large. Keep getting Washington Monument overlay, it’s like an obelisk…see pyramids…they’re huge. It’s filtered from storms or something…They’re like shelters from storms.

“Different chambers…but they’re almost stripped of any kind of furnishings or anything, it’s like ah…strictly [a] functional place for sleeping or that’s not a good word, hibernations, some form, I can’t, I get real raw inputs, storms, savage storm, and sleeping through storms. They’re ancient people. They’re dying. It’s past their time or age. They’re very philosophic about it. They’re just looking for a way to survive and they just can’t. They’re…ah…evidently was a…a group or party of them that went to find…ah…new place to live. It’s like I’m getting all kinds of overwhelming input of the corruption of their environment. It’s failing very rapidly and this group went somewhere, like a long way to find another place to live.”

Does this specific piece of almost unique CIA documentation tell of an ancient Martian civilization, one whose world spiraled into ecological collapse, and which forced them to a new world to live on? Maybe our Earth? Of course, such a scenario is outlandish in the extreme. But, should we entirely dismiss the theory? That’s a big question…