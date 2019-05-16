Navy Pilot Says Nimitz UFO Was ‘Aware That We Were There’

It seemed to be aware that we were there.

That’s the way one Navy pilot described the now-infamous U.S.S. Nimitz UFO encounter which happened over a two-week period in 2004. Several versions of the events have been put forward, and the accompanying footage which accompanied the initial disclosure has been called into question. Still, the disclosure of the incident remains one of the most significant events in modern ufology, regardless of how much truth there is behind it.

Now, we have at least one more account – albeit short one – to add to the list of eyewitness reports of the Nimitz event. In the latest trailer for the History Channel’s upcoming series Unidentified: Inside America’s UFO Investigation, an anonymous pilot is shown sharing her recollection of the events. The quote above is all we got in the trailer from this most recent pilot to come forward, but it suggests that the History Channel’s new program may actually offer compelling new evidence about what our military and government have encountered in the skies.

The History Channel’s series is the latest endeavor of Tom Delonge, self-proclaimed face for modern ufology and co-founder and President of To The Stars Academy of Arts & Science. In the series, Delonge and Luis Elizondo present evidence gathered as a result of Elizondo’s former Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program. Several current and former pilots, including the pilot quoted above, have been shown in the series’ various trailers. The series is set to debut May 31 on the History Channel.

The History Channel says the series will “reveal newly authenticated evidence and footage, interviews from eyewitnesses and former military personnel,” and “expose a series of startling encounters and embark on fascinating new investigations that will urge the public to ask questions and look for answers” concerning unidentified aerial phenomena.

Of course, there are those who argue that Delonge and Elizondo are either wittingly or unwittingly carrying out a hidden, subversive agenda intended to push a controlled narrative about these incidents. Members of the entertainment industry have in the past been used by governments as tools for spreading misinformation or disinformation to sway public belief or opinion, and there’s no reason to believe it doesn’t still occur. Will this program lead to disclosure, or muddy the waters? Let’s face it: cable TV is little more than the propaganda arm of a vast corporate machine. The History Channel is owned by the Walt Disney Company, itself known to have had ties to intelligence agencies in the past, not to mention the fact that this is the network that airs Ancient Aliens. I know which one I’m going with.