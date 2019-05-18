Report Claims Deadly African Cyclone Was Caused by HAARP Experiments

In March 2019, Intense Tropical Cyclone Idai made landfall in Mozambique in Southeast Africa. The storm lingered over land for seventeen days, causing severe flooding throughout the region and taking the lives of more than 1,000 people. Idai continues to take a toll two months later as Mozambique now faces a deadly cholera outbreak and billions of dollars of infrastructure repairs.

While natural disasters such as Idai often make people question the motives of gods or curse the malevolent cosmic forces that can inflict such cruelty, many people in Mozambique and the African diaspora are apparently now wondering if something even stranger than some angry god could have brought Idai’s destruction upon them.

According to a report published by The Herald, Mozambican President Mnangagwa himself began to doubt that the storm itself was solely responsible for all of the deaths and destruction shortly after the storm hit. When Mnangagwa toured the landslide-stricken town of Chimanimani shortly after the storm, he hinted that some unknown force might have caused the landslides prior to the storm even hitting:

It is quite revealing that some areas which we visited had landslides before the rains came and the local people say there was some sound which came earlier on and a lot of mud began falling from the mountains. Rains began falling two hours later. So, you can see that there is some other phenomenon which we are not quite clear about.

Now, New African magazine has taken that doubt further by wondering “Was Idai the result of geophysical warfare?” According to the piece, the storm was intentionally created by the United States and “new details of a US electromagnetic and geophysical warfare programme are emerging and investigations are connecting it to devastation that occurred when Cyclone Idai struck.” What type of (alleged) electromagnetic and geophysical warfare program could cause such devastation? Why, HAARP of course.

At least that’s what New African alleges. The article gives a brief outline of the history of the High Frequency Active Auroral Research Program, or HAARP, and the common conspiracy theories which are commonly levied against it before stating that “people are questioning if Cyclone Idai was caused by a HAARP event gone awry.” Just who these people are and how many of them there are isn’t stated.

Still, the article describes how people in Mozambique and Zimbabwe believe the natural disaster seemed to coincide with the latest HAARP research campaign which began in late March. Curiously enough, those experiments were delayed due to an earthquake which struck the Ganoka, Alaska area around the same time. According to HAARP’s official website, these experiments dealt with bouncing high-frequency radio transmissions across long distances using the ionosphere. Some of the transmissions even included surreal mixed-media art. Were these responsible for the Mozambique cyclone? Even New African notes that “one can safely say this research campaign might have had nothing to do with Idai.”

Of course, the article then goes on to add that “the world has been run in the past, and continues to be run, by the puppet masters” and “no one can say with an absolute yes that Idai was caused by electromagnetic warfare, or an absolute no that it was not caused by electromagnetic warfare […] Therefore the people who are asking the world to look at Idai beyond it being a mere natural disaster deserve to be heard, even if they are making fools of themselves.”

That last bit brings up an interesting point: who bears the burden of proof? Those who stand behind official narratives, or those that challenge it with narratives which may be difficult to prove? More and more people these days seem to have an intuition that something isn’t quite right about many “official” narratives, yet producing concrete evidence to prove these theories can be difficult because of the scope of these alleged machinations.

Could HAARP actually cause natural disasters? Probably not, but who knows? Could the Earth be riding on the back of a giant turtle? Could a man have risen from the dead after performing seven miracles? Could a giant bang have started the whole universe? We all place our trust in one narrative or the other. I just have to wonder what the benefit would be for HAARP to use massive amounts of resources to cause destruction in a friendly nation on the other side of the world. Why would the U.S. target Mozambique and not one of our adversaries?