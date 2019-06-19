19.23 – MU Plus+ Podcast

MU Plus+ HQ: (Protected Content)
MU Plus+ SQ: (Protected Content)
During the Cold War, Soviet spies were trying to infiltrate many obscure groups in the USA. On this episode we discuss the stories of contractees groups who interacted with these spies and how the US government responded. We also hear the story of Dr.Dedge and his body modifications before finishing the show off with some new S Rob “Knickers Magick”.
This episode is EXCLUSIVE for Plus+ Members. To join, click HERE.
Links
- FORTFest
- The F.B.I. Once Helped in the Hunt for Bigfoot
- Spies in the Shadows and the FBI’s Bigfoot File
- Tom Slick
- Flying Saucers from the Kremlin: UFOs, Russian Meddling, Soviet Spies & Cold War Secrets
- Bizarre Encounters with Horned Humanoids
- Mrs. Wakeman vs. the Antichrist: And Other Strange-but-True Tales from American History
- Use Your Magick Knickers
- Demonic magic for protection (silent film) by S Rob