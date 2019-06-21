21.21 – MU Podcast

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:31:17 — 83.8MB)
Obsessive compulsive disorder can be a distressing and debilitating illness, with conventional treatments often failing to fully alleviate the symptoms. On this episode of Mysterious Universe we discuss a controversial theory that OCD is actually the result of a possessing spirit and we hear the stories of suffers who have experienced terrible events because of them.
Plus+ members then join us to delve into cases of “Bilocation” and we have a lively discussion about fox entities, sake filled carp and distress precognition.
