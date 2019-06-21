MU Podcast
21.22
21.22 – MU Podcast

In 1963 three miners were entombed in a mine collapse in the small town of Sheppton, Pennsylvania. Despite the tragedy of the situations something truly extraordinary happened in that dark mine allowing the men to see into another reality. On this episode of Mysterious Universe we hear of their incredible story and about the strange beings they meet.

Then in our Plus+ extension we take a look at curses, weather control and an old Japanese legend that still holds potentially deadly power today.

