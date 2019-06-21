21.22 – MU Podcast

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:32:55 — 85.3MB)
MU Plus+ HQ: (Protected Content)
MU Plus+ SQ: (Protected Content)
In 1963 three miners were entombed in a mine collapse in the small town of Sheppton, Pennsylvania. Despite the tragedy of the situations something truly extraordinary happened in that dark mine allowing the men to see into another reality. On this episode of Mysterious Universe we hear of their incredible story and about the strange beings they meet.
Then in our Plus+ extension we take a look at curses, weather control and an old Japanese legend that still holds potentially deadly power today.
Sponsors
- MadisonReed – You deserve gorgeous professional hair color delivered to your door! Get 10% off plus free shipping on your first Color Kit with code UNIVERSE
- Squarespace – Make 2019 the year you turn your ideas into reality. Create a professional website with Squarespace. Use the offer code MU to get 10% off!
Links
Plus+ Extension
The extension of the show is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ Members. To join, click HERE.
- Tokyo’s Legend of Taira no Masakado Grave | Japanese Vengeful Spirit Story – Only in Japan Go
- Death Incarnate: Bizarre Tales of Plague Bearing Phantoms
- Taira no Masakado
- Takiyasha Hime
- The Cursed Ghost Head of the Samurai
- Mysterious Samurai Ghosts of Japan
- Sugawara no Michizane
- The Bizarre Case of Russia’s Kyshtym Being
- The Kyshtym Dwarf – the ET Mummy That Turned Ufology on its Head
- The Kyshtym Creature
- Man Drowns in Lake After ‘Something Pulls Him Down’
- Green Anaconda in Lake Hopatcong?