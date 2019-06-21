MU Podcast
21.23 – MU Podcast

Does a layer of unknown energy overlay our reality? On this episode we discuss the electromagnetic anomalies of Big Thicket and its associated unexplained activity. Then in our Plus+ extension we travel back in time to a small island off the coast of Malaysia to experience the horror of the Berbalang.

