21.23 – MU Podcast

Does a layer of unknown energy overlay our reality? On this episode we discuss the electromagnetic anomalies of Big Thicket and its associated unexplained activity. Then in our Plus+ extension we travel back in time to a small island off the coast of Malaysia to experience the horror of the Berbalang.

Sponsors

Family Ghosts – Check out Season 2 of Family Ghosts, a podcast that takes a closer look at the legendary tales that shape our family histories.

– Check out Season 2 of Family Ghosts, a podcast that takes a closer look at the legendary tales that shape our family histories. BOMBAS Socks – BOMBAS are the most comfortable socks in the history of feet. Click the link to get 20% OFF your first purchase.

– BOMBAS are the most comfortable socks in the history of feet. Click the link to get your first purchase. Fall or Dodge in Hell – New from Neal Stephenson, the #1 New York Times bestselling author comes the wildly inventive and entertaining science fiction thriller.

Links

Plus+ Extension

The extension of the show is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ members. To join click HERE.