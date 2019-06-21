21.23 – MU Podcast

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:40:44 — 92.5MB)
MU Plus+ HQ: (Protected Content)
MU Plus+ SQ: (Protected Content)
Does a layer of unknown energy overlay our reality? On this episode we discuss the electromagnetic anomalies of Big Thicket and its associated unexplained activity. Then in our Plus+ extension we travel back in time to a small island off the coast of Malaysia to experience the horror of the Berbalang.
Sponsors
- Family Ghosts – Check out Season 2 of Family Ghosts, a podcast that takes a closer look at the legendary tales that shape our family histories.
- BOMBAS Socks – BOMBAS are the most comfortable socks in the history of feet. Click the link to get 20% OFF your first purchase.
- Fall or Dodge in Hell – New from Neal Stephenson, the #1 New York Times bestselling author comes the wildly inventive and entertaining science fiction thriller.
Links
- In the Big Thicket : On the Trail of the Wild Man : Exploring Nature’s Mysterious Dimension
- Secret Doors of the Earth: The Hidden Influence of Ancient Aliens and Sacred Geography on Human History
- Big Thicket