A Government Psychic is Running for Office in Michigan

We’ve had people with UFO and extraterrestrial contacts running for office. We’ve had people with Bigfoot encounters and even Bigfoot porn aficionados running for office. Why not a government psychic? A what?

“In the last election, I wasn’t allowed to use my Military Title as I am Sr. Commander Commando Legionnaire Kevin Christopher Seamon of the United States Military in Saginaw, Michigan. I am also Federal Agent White Knight 196. James Bond is 007. I am 196. I am a Real Life Government Psychic.”

Well, that explains it … not. In the Saginaw, Michigan, edition of the local news service mlive.com, Saginaw Township resident Kevin Christopher announced he is running for a state House seat in 2020. Since it’s still early 2019, that sort of announcement doesn’t get much attention, which may be one reason why Christopher threw in that little extra biographical information about being a “Real Life Government Psychic.” Is this a real job? And if it is, does this make Christopher better suited for a state representative position than his opponent, current representative Rodney Wakeman?

Let’s start with what everyone who watches paranormal cable shows or reads paranormal websites (and we thank you for that) knows – the U.S. government has indeed conducted psychic research since at least the 1970s and at one time had a secret Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) program called the “Stargate Project,” which included psychic Uri Geller and was

in the 2004 book and 2009 film “The Men Who Stare at Goats.” However, searches on this or “government psychics” in general turn up nothing on Kevin Seamon, White Knights, or Sr. Commander Commando Legionnaires. Not even Junior Commander Commando Legionnaires or Private Commando Legionnaires.

Then there’s Seamon’s claim that he was (or perhaps still is) Federal Agent White Knight 196 – a designation he likens to James Bond’s 007. As we all know, James Bond is a fictional creation of novelist Ian Fleming who revealed in “Casino Royale” that the “00” is a fictional designation in the otherwise real MI6 Secret Intelligence Service for an elite agent and means, according to Bond, “that you’ve had to kill a chap in cold blood in the course of some assignment” and eventually meant the agent had a “license to kill.” The key word here is “fictional.”

Seamon claims he’s a “federal agent,” which usually means a member of the FBI or the DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration) or a U.S. Border Patrol Agent. However, a “government psychic” would more likely work for the DIA, which is under the Department of Defense and would put him in the military, as he says he is. That being said, neither the DIA nor any military branches seem to have any White Knights or Sr. Commander Commando Legionnaires or agent numbers. And even if they did, who would brag about a number so far down that it’s probably not even a license to probe your mind or poke you in the eye?

According to the Saginaw County Clerk’s office, Seamon is the only person who has filed for the 2020 election in Saginaw County. His platform is “Education is crime prevention.” That sounds like a good one and, if he’s a real government psychic, he already knows it’s a winning strategy. Another one would be to demonstrate his psychic powers during the campaign.

Who knows? It just might get him promoted from Sr. Commander Commando Legionnaire to Commander in Chief. Stranger things have happened … and it beats staring at goats.