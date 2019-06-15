Canada’s Legendary ‘Lake Demon’ Ogopogo Reportedly Caught on Video

A British Columbia man believes he caught Canada’s legendary Ogopogo on video. Ogopogo is sometimes referred to as Nessie’s “Canadian cousin” due to the similarities between the two mythical creatures: they’re both aquatic animals that stay mostly out of sight but seemingly pop up to the surface from time to time to keep mortals believing in them. Ogopogo sightings have been reported for centuries, and the folklore of the First Nations people of British Columbia contains tales of lake spirits or water demons in the waters of Okanagan Lake. Could the legendary Lake Demon of British Columbia have finally been caught on camera?

Maybe. The footage certainly shows something strange in the water. As kayakers sit motionless in the foreground, several strange ‘humps’ or objects in the waters can be seen in the background moving quite quickly seemingly just below the surface of the water. Judging from the footage, if this was a creature, it would be almost 120 feet (36 meters) long. Watch the video for yourself and see what you think.

Like most videos of alleged cryptids and curious creatures, the footage is certainly compelling if you go into it thinking you’re about to witness a strange beast just out of sight under the water. Of course, there could be plenty of other explanations for what we’re seeing in the video – a boat wake, for one. Robert Young, an environmental scientist at the University of British Columbia, told Canada’s Global News that he believes the ripples in the video are likely caused by a natural process known as lake turnover. “I think it’s a product of overturn that happens seasonally where lake layers of different temperatures and depths will pass each other,” Young said. “Where the layers pass each other, they form a wake, these waves only form when there is no other waves to mix it.”

According to National Geographic, lake turnover occurs during season changes when water on the surface cools, thereby becoming more dense and sinking to the bottom. In large bodies of water, this can create churning or swirling ripples on the surface as different ‘layers’ of water rise and fall due to seasonal temperature inversions. Is that what we’re seeing in this footage?

As with all videos of this kind, people generally see what they want to see. What do you see?