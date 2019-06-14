Haunted Denver Hotel Wants Guests To Consume Cannabis Together

The Patterson Inn is trying to get permission that will allow their guests to consume cannabis together in a social setting inside of the hotel. The historic hotel located in Denver, Colorado, is considered to be one of the most haunted locations in the city.

While many guests visit the hotel in hopes of experiencing something paranormal, they may potentially get additional guests in the future who just want to catch a buzz if the government accepts the inn’s request for a cannabis lounge. The plan is to have a coffee shop where guests can drink a non-alcoholic beverage, get something light to eat, and to consume cannabis.

“I think it’s definitely a cool setting because of the haunted past and the rich history and the spirits that live within the building,” said Scott Allen who is the general manager. The inn, however, is located in a zone that doesn’t allow cannabis lounges. The city prohibits them from being within 1,000 feet from schools, public pools, and recreation centers.

So, is the Patterson Inn so haunted that their guests would have to consume cannabis in order to calm their nerves before potentially coming into contact with one of the many ghosts that inhabit the location? There have been many reports of paranormal activity at the hotel over the years, so let’s take a look at some of its history.

The 14,000 square foot sandstone mansion was first built in 1890 by Thomas B. Croke, but according to legend, he only entered the mansion one time because something terrified him so bad that he refused to return. He then sold the property to Thomas M. Patterson whose family lived in the home for several decades. Numerous people over the years have claimed to have seen Mr. Patterson’s apparition throughout the mansion.

The first reports of paranormal activity began in the 1970s during renovations to the building. The construction crew claimed that the work they finished the previous day had been destroyed. Thinking that it was vandals who were destroying their work, the crew left two guard dogs at the location overnight, but the next morning they were both found dead from jumping out of the third-floor window.

It is believed that a little girl who was buried under the basement floor is one of the spirits who haunts the mansion. Other reports include the sounds of footsteps, disembodied voices, knocks on the walls, and even a baby crying. This location has definitely had its share of paranormal activity, and now they’re looking to turn one of its rooms into a cannabis lounge. I wonder how the spirits will react to that…