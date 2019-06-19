Japanese Ghostbuster Claims She Removes Spirits with an Air Cleaner

If there’s something strange in your neighborhood

Who you gonna call?

If that excerpt from a classic movie theme has you googling for the number of your nearest Ghostbuster, you may want to change a few letters and try again after reading what a Tweeter in Japan has to say about the ghost removal powers of her new Plasmacluster. A what?

When I first moved into the apartment I’m living in now, there were a lot of strange happenings that really freaked me out. But then I got a (Sharp) Plasmacluster air purifier, and it all completely stopped. I did some research on ghosts, and I found out that ghosts are kind of like plasma. Isn’t it amazing that air purifiers can not only clean the air but also exorcise ghosts?

Shiunoko

@ shinukosan

That Tweet from Shiunoko (@shinukosan) caught the attention of Japan’s Sharp Corporation, which makes the Plasmacluster air purifier and it quickly responded to Shiunoko, who offered some marketing advice (poor Google translation):

SHARP Sharp Corporation

@ SHARP_JP

Since I have not verified it, I can not affirm, but I can not repel. maybe. @ shinukosan

Jun 11

Mr. Sharp, if the sales of the air purifier has grown a little, take a filter behind the air purifier. My guy seems full of spirits …! SHARP Sharp Corporation

@ SHARP_JP

Jun 11

Sharp does not need to be replaced for 10 years

Would the Ghostbusters (or any spirit mediums) agree that a filter full of ghosts doesn’t need to be changed for 10 years? Sounds like a good movie plot but poor advice. The Twitter comments run the credibility gamut, but Sora News 24 points out that the Sharp Plasmacluster releases a plasma discharge full of plus and minus ions which clean the air by suppressing airborne mold particles, viruses, and allergens. Perhaps Shiunoko has confused ‘plasma’ with ‘ectoplasm’ – the alleged physical substance that allows ghosts to manifest themselves. However, the Plasmacluster isn’t removing plasma or ectoplasm — it’s emitting it.

It’s more likely Shiunoko is thinking of a study conducted in 2015 which speculated that the mold found in old houses (and aren’t most haunted houses old, musty and moldy?) could cause hallucinations (remember, the ergot fungus was used in the initial development of lysergic acid diethylamide – LSD) that give the breathers the sense they’re not alone and can possibly create the ghostly images in their minds. According to its ads, the Sharp Plasmacluster can definitely do that:

“Reduce germs, bacteria, viruses, mold, and fungus – Patented Plasmacluster Ion technology attacks impurities throughout the room”

Is Sharp missing a big and growing market for a Plasmacluster Ghostbuster? In the meantime, have some holy water handy when you change the filter.