Rocking Chair With Ties To Lorraine Warren Is So Haunted That The Exhibit Had To Shut Down

Zak Bagans, who is the star of the hit paranormal series, Ghost Adventures, purchased a very haunted rocking chair in April of this year. The piece of furniture, nicknamed the “Devil’s Rocking Chair”, has ties to the late paranormal investigator Lorraine Warren. In fact, Bagans purchased the chair just hours before the passing of Warren.

The chair was featured at Bagans’ Haunted Museum in Las Vegas, but the paranormal activity was so intense that he had to shut down his “Devil’s Rocking Chair” exhibit the same day that it opened. He explained to TMZ that not long after the exhibit opened on May 28th, a woman “collapsed, began bawling and asked, ‘Why is this happening to me?’” After she collapsed, she became unconscious. What’s even more frightening is that when the woman became ill, she was located exactly on top of the room which held the rocking chair.

After the woman collapsed and became unconscious, five tour guides from the Haunted Museum started crying uncontrollably. Bagans revealed that the paranormal activity began occurring prior to the exhibit being opened to the public. He said that a power cord was inexplicably “yanked” out of the wall which powered a light that was facing the haunted rocking chair. And the door to the room with the chair in it slowly opened all by itself. With the terrifying occurrences seemingly connected to the chair, Bagans had to shut down the exhibit for the time being.

The video of the door opening as well as the woman collapsing can be seen here.

With such a horrific past, it’s not surprising that the chair has so much paranormal activity connected to it. It was part of the “Devil Made Me Do It” case in the early 1980s when Ed and Lorraine Warren were contacted to help an 11-year-old boy named David Glatzel who was possessed. During the exorcisms, the rocking chair would rock on its own, levitate, and vanished before reappearing. They even claimed that the devil himself was actually sitting in the chair at one point. After several attempts by numerous priests, the demon was finally exorcised from David but unfortunately it jumped into his sister’s boyfriend, Arne Cheyenne Johnson.

Johnson ended up killing his landlord during an argument and the Warrens testified on his behalf at the trial, trying to convince the court that he was under the possession of a demon, but their attempts failed and Johnson was convicted of first-degree manslaughter.

With many haunted items already on display at the museum, Bagans jumped on the opportunity to purchase the rocking chair from David’s brother Carl for a whopping $67,000, even though the piece of furniture was said to have cursed anyone who has sat in it. And now with a woman collapsing and becoming unconscious, along with several employees crying uncontrollably, maybe the rocking chair really is cursed and it may very well be one of the most (or possibly the most) haunted item at the museum.

I suppose we’ll have to wait and see if the “Devil’s Rocking Chair” exhibit re-opens to the public.