The long, strange saga of the U.S. Navy and its sudden willingness to admit that its personnel regularly encounter unidentified aerial phenomena keeps getting longer and stranger. Why the sudden shift in policy? What is the motivation for disclosing these encounters to the public? Some of my fellow MU contributors and I have for months been discussing the matter and speculating about the motivations of the Navy and the Pentagon, yet nobody is any closer to understanding what might really be happening here.

Clearly, the narrative is being carefully controlled by the Department of Defense and the U.S. Navy. We can only base our speculation on what has been released to the public over the last few years by news outlets and the History Channel and what is public record. With that said, it’s been my humble opinion that the most curious additions to the still-developing story are the strange aerospace patents filed by one Salvatore Cezar Pais, a scientist working for the Naval Air Warfare Center – Aircraft Division, or NAWCAD, in Patuxent River, Maryland.

In my attempt to dig up as much information as I can about the inventor and these patents, I’ve found some supplemental documents in the U.S. Patent Office’s databases that seem to imply that Navy leadership knows that these technologies are actually possible – or that they want us to think that they are. Accompany me down this rabbit hole, if you will. I’m so far down I can’t even see the surface anymore.

Little information can be found about Salvatore Cezar Pais; he has absolutely no web presence. What is known is that he received a PhD from Western Case University in 1999 and that he currently works as a scientist for NAWCAD. Pais has published several articles and presented papers at American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics conferences over the years describing his work in electromagnetic propulsion, revolutionary room temperature superconductors, and topics like his PhD dissertation: “Bubble generation under reduced gravity conditions for both co-flow and cross-flow configurations.” A list of his publications can be found here.

Pais is listed as the inventor for three separate patents for which the U.S. Navy is the assignee: a curiously Tic-Tac-shaped “High Frequency Gravitational Wave Generator;” a room temperature superconductor; and, perhaps the strangest of all, one titled “Craft Using an Inertial Mass Reduction Device.” That craft is described as being capable of incredible feats of speed and maneuverability, capable of flying equally well in air, water, or space without leaving a heat signature, and capable of altering the ‘fabric of our reality’ as we know it through exploiting what are essentially ‘loopholes’ in our current understanding of the laws of thermodynamics.

Of course, just because something is patented doesn’t mean it’s currently in production. Private entities and the U.S. government both regularly patent forward-looking technologies to ensure that they own the rights to them when or if they’re ever fully realized. That being said, the unorthodox circumstances surrounding the approval of this patent has me wondering: does the Navy or anyone else actually possess craft capable of the feats listed in these patents – feats which are curiously exactly like those described by Navy personnel in the recently disclosed UFO incidents and which make up the “Five Observables” Luis Elizondo keeps hammering home in the History Channel’s Unidentified series? Is the Navy attempting to patent something not yet in production based on what they’ve observed in these now well-known sightings of unknown aircraft? I’m beginning to wonder: could the United States actually already be flying hybrid underwater/aerospace craft that will change history as we know it?

While many readers have pointed out to me over the last few months since I first reported on these patents that there are plenty of patents for futuristic technologies far beyond our ability to actually produce them, it turns out the Chief Technology Officer of the U.S. Navy personally vouched for the legitimacy of this beyond-revolutionary aerospace technology in an appeal with the U.S. Patent Office, assuring the patent examiner in charge of this application that the aircraft propulsion method described in the patent is indeed currently possible based on experiments and tests NAWCAD has already conducted.

The application was initially rejected by Patent Examiner Philip Bonzell on the grounds that “when referring to the specifications as to ascertain about the microwave emitters needed in this system it is seen that for a high energy electromagnetic field to polarize a quantum vacuum as claimed it would take 109 [T]eslas and 1018 V/m.” That’s more magnetic strength than most magnetars generate. In other words, the examiner believed it’s impossible with today’s technology to create the insane amount of energy needed to generate the EM field that would propel this craft in the manner described in the patent application. What would be needed to generate such amounts of energy, you ask? How about a room temperature superconductor? That do anything for ya? Again, though: until we see a working prototype of said room temperature semiconductor, we have no idea what this theoretical research may add to the mystery surrounding the objects described by Navy pilots – if anything at all.

According to documents available to the public at USPTO.gov, the Patent Office rejected Pais’ and the Navy’s application for this craft several more times, the last of which was on March 30, 2018. Yet each time it was rejected, the NAWCAD’s patent attorney, Mark O. Glut, appealed the decision and submitted further documentation to ensure the patent office that this craft is indeed “enabled,” meaning it can actually be built and can actually perform as described in the patent.

The most significant addition I’ve found in these documents is a letter accompanying the final appeal written by Naval Aviation Enterprise Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Dr. James Sheehy concerning the US Patent Office’s rejection of “Craft Using an Inertial Mass Reduction Device.” In the letter, Dr. Sheehy claims that Salvatore Pais has “already begun a series of experiments to design and demonstrate advanced High energy Density/High Power propulsion systems” that are described in the patent. Furthermore, he claims that “the realization of this result demonstrates that this patent documents the future state of the possible and moves propulsion technology beyond gas dynamic systems to field-induced propulsion based hybrid aerospace-undersea craft.” Have a look at the letter yourself:

It’s important to note that Sheehy doesn’t go so far as to say the Navy currently possesses this technology, and instead notified Patent Examiner Philip Bonzell that he agrees that “this mode of acceleration/movement is beyond the state of the possible, at least at present.” Sheehy of course adds that “China is already investing significantly in this area” and “would prefer we [the US] hold the patent as opposed to paying forever more to use this revolutionary technology” as he asserts “this will become a reality.” As always, it all boils down to the ol’ “we must not allow an Inertial Mass Reduction Device gap!” With that threat of the Chicoms looming, the U.S. Patent Office finally issued a notice of allowance for “Craft Using an Inertial Mass Reduction Device” to the Department of the Navy on October 31, 2018 at a fee of $1000 USD. No reason was given for why the patent was eventually approved.

Shortly after the patent was approved, Pais presented his paper, “Room Temperature Superconducting System for Use on a Hybrid Aerospace Undersea Craft” at the 2019 SciTech Form in San Diego this past January. In the paper, Pais writes that “the achievement of room temperature superconductivity (RTSC) represents a highly disruptive technology, capable of a total paradigm change in Science and Technology,” and adds that its “military and commercial value is considerable.” The capabilities described in the paper should certainly sound familiar to anyone who’s been following the Navy UFO story over the last several years:

It is possible to envision hybrid aerospace-undersea craft (HAUC), which can function as a submersible craft capable of extreme underwater speeds (lack of water-skin friction) and enhanced aerial / underwater stealth capabilities (non-linear scattering of RF and sonar signals). This hybrid craft would move with great ease through the air/space/water mediums, by being enclosed in a Vacuum /plasma bubble/sheath, due to the coupled effects of EM field-induced air/water particles repulsion and Vacuum energy polarization. The HAUC is conical in configuration, with an elliptical cross-section, similar in geometry to a hypersonic glide vehicle / dart.



Furthermore, Pais notes in the paper that such a technology “would permit swift movement of the HAUC [hybrid aerospace-undersea craft] beyond our Solar System.” Is this why we suddenly need a Space Force? Is this what Air Force Lieutenant General VeraLinn Jamieson was referring to last year when she casually dropped during an unrelated interview that in “different galaxies in the future we’re going to actually have capability that we have right now in the air”? Curiously enough, the patent for the hybrid aerospace-undersea craft includes the possibility of a crew compartment.

Normally, I would agree with others that these patents are likely just the Navy ensuring that when or if this technology does become available, the U.S. will be able to control it. However, these are not normal times. Thanks to To the Stars Academy (TTSA) and the Department of Defense, we are now being told that Navy Navy pilots have witnessed unknown aircraft behaving exactly like these patents describe. Some of the pilots’ visual descriptions of those anomalous aircraft even seem to be uncannily similar to the drawings of the aircraft in Pais’ patents: the patents describe a resonant, gas-filled body surrounding an internal microwave generator; some Navy pilots have described seeing cubes encased in spheres flying through the air, seemingly ignoring the laws of physics.

Are these patents related to the ongoing To the Stars Academy revelations in any way? Perhaps the few pieces of footage that have trickled out in the last several years could be the Navy’s way of subtly hinting that this concept actually works and is being tested in the field. Or, perhaps more likely, could all of this – the patents, the footage, the TTSA revelations – be part of some psychological operation or misinformation campaign designed to make our adversaries wonder if the U.S. is flying the unidentified aircraft zooming through their airspace with impunity? Some reports out of Iran seem to suggest that incredibly fast and maneuverable objects have been entering Iran’s airspace for years, hovering over nuclear facilities, flying abruptly away at seemingly impossible velocities, and possibly even downing an Iranian F-14. Similar craft have been seen in Russian airspace in recent years, and known U.S.-controlled experimental aircraft testing grounds around the world have seen their fair share of unusual activity lately. Remember that Puerto Rican coast guard UFO footage from a few years back? It certainly appears to show a hybrid aerospace-undersea craft, if what we’re seeing is indeed legitimate.

It is also important to note that if the Navy had wanted this patent to remain classified, it could have filed the patent under the Invention Secrecy Act of 1951, a law which allows patents to remain classified if they might pose a possible threat to the national security of the United States. Instead, all of Pais’ patents are currently fully available to the public. If such a propulsion technology was so revolutionary and if the Navy indeed wanted to keep this technology out of others’ hands, why make the patent public?

Before all of this speculation is discounted as grasping at straws, consider comments made by former Senator Harry Reid of Nevada, reportedly a key figure in securing funding and contracts for groups like Bigelow Airspace and the shadowy Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program. Earlier this year, Reid stated that the U.S., Russia, and China are currently in a “UFO race.” Could he have meant that these three military superpowers are currently scrambling to be the first to get these hybrid aerospace-undersea craft off the ground? Notice how both Tom Delonge and Chris Mellon have recently hinted that we will soon see evidence that at least one of our NATO allies has encountered these objects as well. It’s curious that they both used the “NATO ally” talking point to bring up this addition to the unfolding story. Is TTSA all a propaganda campaign designed to make it seem as though the U.S. already has made progress in revolutionary aerospace technologies in order to sow doubt among our non-NATO frenemies?

Alternatively, is all of this meant to capitalize on the current fascination with and belief in conspiracy theories to help shore up failing Navy recruiting, funnel more billions to the military industrial complex, or to simply keep us all afraid of unseen boogeymen so that we trust the judgment of the military and defense industrial complex? After all, anyone who’s seen it can agree: each episode of Unidentified is basically a 42-minute-long Navy advertisement.

Too many questions, not enough concrete evidence of anything outside of what is available to the public. Again: we can only draw conclusions from what has been released publicly over the last few years. Still, it’s clear that something is happening here, but we don’t know what it is, do we?

Salvatore Cezar Pais knows.

Note: There is no way to link directly to these supplementary patent application documents. To view them for yourself, visit https://portal.uspto.gov/pair/PublicPair and search for application number 15/141,270. Once there, click on the “Image File Wrapper” tab.