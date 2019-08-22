22.08 – MU Podcast

While the importance of national security can never be understated it can at times be used as an excuse to commit terrible acts. On this episode we discuss the mental breakdown of Paul Bennewitz after be becomes embroiled in one of the most incredible cover ups ever conducted. From crashed UFOs to secret underground bases, Paul’s life would never be the same after he encounter the US AFOSI.

Then in our Plus+ extension we hear of a new category of the near death experience and chat about cases of extreme spiritual transformations and nomadic soul hijackings.

Links

Plus+ Extension

