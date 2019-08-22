22.08 – MU Podcast

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:39:07 — 91.1MB)
MU Plus+ HQ: (Protected Content)
MU Plus+ SQ: (Protected Content)
While the importance of national security can never be understated it can at times be used as an excuse to commit terrible acts. On this episode we discuss the mental breakdown of Paul Bennewitz after be becomes embroiled in one of the most incredible cover ups ever conducted. From crashed UFOs to secret underground bases, Paul’s life would never be the same after he encounter the US AFOSI.
Then in our Plus+ extension we hear of a new category of the near death experience and chat about cases of extreme spiritual transformations and nomadic soul hijackings.
Sponsor
- myblu.com – Easy Vaping with myblu pre-filled liquid pods.
Links
- Alien “Shoot-Outs” That Probably Weren’t
- An “Underground Base” That Probably Doesn’t Exist
- The Strange Saga of Paul Bennewitz and The Undergruond “ALIEN” Base at Dulce
- THE MENTAL DESTRUCTION OF PAUL BENNEWITZ
- Secrets of Dulce Underground Base 2015
- Phil Schneider, ex-government structural engineer for 17 years, TALKS The TRUTH about ALIENS (1995)
- Project Beta: The Story of Paul Bennewitz, National Security, and the Creation of a Modern UFO Myth