22.09 – MU Podcast

22.09
Much of the modern information relating to the “out of body experience” has been distorted over the years and anyone suddenly finding themselves out of their body may find it hard to navigate such a mind blowing shift in perspective. On this episode we discuss some of the cutting edge techniques used to achieve an OBE and how one experiencer met an internal guide who took him on a wild ride.

Then in our Plus+ extension we dive into our next chapter in the world of disinformation, secret organisations, UFO espionage and the disturbing experiencer silencing.

