Another Apollo 11 Astronaut Gives His Opinion On “Life Outside Earth”

In an online chat with Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins, one Twitter user asked him, “Do you believe in life outside Earth?” and he simply replied, “Yes”. So, does that mean that he believes that microorganisms may live deep within layers of ice on far away planets, or does he believe that actual aliens really do exist? It’s a pretty vague answer that raises even more questions on what he believes in and what the astronauts may have witnessed while they were on the moon.

Back in 1969 when Collins, Neil Armstrong, and Buzz Aldrin conducted the first ever manned moon landing, there was a very odd exchange between the Apollo 11 crew and Mission Control. On the third day, Armstrong witnessed an unexplained object moving parallel to them, but it was brushed off as just the third stage of the Saturn-V rocket that had brought them into space. When Armstrong asked Mission Control, “Do you have any idea where the S-IVB is with respect to us?” they responded with, “The S-IVB is about 6,000 nautical miles from you now. Over.” Many people believe that what the crew witnessed was actually a UFO.

And while Collins’ response on whether he believes life exists outside of Earth was a simple one-worded answer, he isn’t the first Apollo 11 astronaut to give his opinion on other worldly topics.

Buzz Aldrin and three other astronauts (Al Worden, Edgar Mitchell and Gordon Cooper) took part in a study where they all passed lie detector tests when asked about their experiences with UFOs. Aldrin has stated many times that he witnessed a UFO following them while he, Collins, and Armstrong were on their way to the moon. He stated, “There was something out there that was close enough to be observed, sort of L-shaped.”

And while Neil Armstrong never publicly discussed any interest in aliens, a letter that had been discovered suggests that he was in fact fascinated by UFOs and that he even invited a UFO expert to join him for dinner – where they more than likely discussed the topic of extraterrestrials.

Another interesting fact about Armstrong is that he may have possibly been contacted by the “Men in Black”. In one portion of the 18-page FBI file on Armstrong, it stated that two “well-dressed” men walked into an Ohio Town Hall and asked several very personal questions about the astronaut, such as his address, how many children he had, and which restaurants he ate at. Seems a little suspicious if you ask me…