Cluster of UFOs Over Crimea Filmed by Multiple Witnesses

It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s yet another group of mysterious lights in the sky. Shortly after a group of claimed UFOs were filmed by residents of Cincinnati, and a baffling string of sightings were reported over Wyoming, another group of UFOs has recently been spotted over the Crimean peninsula, which is either in Ukraine or Russia depending on whether you ask Ukraine or Russia, respectively.

Three separate videos of the incident were collected and uploaded to YouTube by the UFO channel The Hidden Underbelly 2.0—check the video out for yourself here. In all three videos, which all look to be shot around dusk, you can see six strange orange lights hanging in the sky, in what looks like a deliberate formation. The three videos all show very different views of the group of lights, but it’s still clear that they are all showing the same thing. This tells us two things: first, that this is an actual group of objects in the sky (seeing as how they’re subject to perspective and all that); and two, that the mysterious lights are fairly low in the sky.

The “UFOs” look to be in an intentional sort of formation. The third video in the group shows this the clearest, as if there are three groups of two lights all circled around a central point. It’s fairly certain, in fact, that whatever these lights are, there is an intention behind them.

So what are they? Folks in the comments on YouTube videos are usually pretty sure of themselves, so against my better judgement I entertained what they had to say for a minute or two. If it wasn’t definitely aliens, it was definitely flares from the Russian navy. So I looked up some videos of naval flares, including some from Russia, and nothing I could find looked like what was in the video. The color was right, for sure, but the thing about flares is they fall really fast. Flares don’t just hang out in the sky. These lights hang hovered around for a decent amount of time. So they’re probably not flares, and all we’ve learned is that shot-from-the-hip YouTube comments are hot garbage. Which is to say we’ve learned nothing at all.

Although, to be fair, it probably does have something to do with the Russian military. After the Russian annexation of Crimea in 2014, they have kept a military presence on the peninsula; and according to an article published today by TASS, a Russian news site, the Russian air force just finished up combat exercises in Crimea involving air-to-air combat training against simulated airborne targets. Considering the videos were posted three days ago, there’s a distinct probability that these lights may be those simulated airborne targets.

But, you know, that could be Russia covering up that they’re absolutely lousy with aliens.