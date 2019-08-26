Mothman has a special place in my heart. I had always had a passing curiosity with UFOs and paranormal phenomena, but the Mothman sightings in Point Pleasant, West Virginia were the first case to really grab my interest and pull me deep into spooky world. I suspect this is true for many others as well. Mothman is just so weird. And really, the more time passes the weirder Mothman gets. Now that the internet allows us to share weird stories from all over the world instantaneously, we’re seeing that the Mothman of Point Pleasant may not have been an isolated, one-off incident. There were the sightings in Chicago and around the Great Lakes that began in 2017, and now a ghost hunter has claimed to have filmed the legendary “Owlman of Mawnan Smith” in Cornwall, UK.

A subject of local folklore since the 1920’s, who last showed up in 1976, the Owlman is described as a half-human, half-owl with glowing red eyes. According to local legend, the Owlman prowls the old church in Mawnan Smith, Cornwall. In 1976, he was seen twice by two separate pairs of teenage girls in the area around the old church. The Owlman of Mawnan Smith became a media sensation for a hot minute, but hasn’t been seen since.

Now, think of what the silhouette of an Owlman would look like and the silhouette of what a Mothman would look like. If these creatures are real, there’s a good chance they’re the same creature.

Of course, they might not be real, but let’s dig into this supposed footage of “Owlman.” The footage comes from self-proclaimed ghosthunter Mark Davies on an investigation into the graveyard behind the Mawnan Smith church. Watch it for yourself here. Mark enters the graveyard through a gate with a really on-the-nose spooky phrase engraved on it: “Da thymi nesse the Dhu,” Cornish for “It is good to draw nigh to the Lord.” Mark Davies holds out a “spiritual detector,” whatever that is, and asks if there’s anyone there. In the right of the video a silhouette appears that looks strikingly like an Owlman or a Mothman or even a batman if that’s your persuasion. It also looks like a gravestone, but whatever, that’s no fun and there’s more to the video.

In the next section of the video, Mark holds out the “spiritual detector”—I really wish I knew what that was, if it’s just an EMF meter or what—and asks if there’s some sort of creature, an owl, living there. The detector begins lighting up. Mark’s fellow ghosthunter Chris Power says there’s something in front of them and Mark holds out the detector again and it begins lighting up with full force and seems to be responding to their questions, seemingly answering in the affirmitive when asked “is it the Mothman, the Owlman?” The two ghosthunters also capture what they say are unexplained and mysterious lights in the woods.

At the end of the video the ghosthunters say that something flew at Chris and left him with a bunch of scratches. Which is easy to fake for sure, and could also be done by a normal sort of owl. But in the event that the dude was actually attacked by a demon, I don’t want to add insult to injury.

Here’s what Mark Davies has to say about the incident:

“There’s lay lines which are under the ground near the church, and they give off paranormal activity. There was a hissing in the trees and you could hear flapping, I heard it go right over my head and I was shocked. That’s when I saw the figure, and it had horns on its head, it was mad. On the meter I had, which picks up electric magnetic energy that we use to detect ghosts, I was getting conscious replies to my questions through it. That’s telling me there’s a demonic energy and it wasn’t safe. My mate got attacked, he had scratches on his arm. His camera broke too. He didn’t see anything, he just felt this surge of energy. He didn’t realize til about half an hour later when he felt some burning. It’s not a place I would advise anyone to go there alone, let’s put it that way.”

All in all, this video would be pretty easy to stage. It’s interesting but there’s something about it that sets off my own internal “nonsense detector.” There’s nothing super rock solid here, but I’m not going to flat out call it a hoax. The real interesting thing to me is even if both Mothman and Owlman are complete and utter nonsense, people keep claiming to see the same weird, terrifying creature all over the world. It doesn’t matter whether this video is real or not, the fact that there’s even folklore of a Mothman equivalent in the UK speaks to the Mothman’s enduring reign as the king of all weirdos.