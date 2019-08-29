North Carolina Man Captures Video Of Bigfoot Along With A Footprint Of The Creature

A man named Doug Teague from Hickory, North Carolina, took a video of what appears to be a bigfoot. Teague, who is a member of the investigative crew called Catawba Valley Bigfoot Research, shot the video on August 16th in the McDowell County area.

On that day, Teague was walking through the woods to retrieve some trail cameras when he heard the sound of someone (or something) knocking on wood. At first he just assumed that it was a woodpecker, but soon after, rocks began getting thrown. At that point, he grabbed his cell phone and began taking a video of the creature in the woods. He also took still photos of the alleged bigfoot sitting down. You can watch the video and see some of Teague’s pictures here.

The time of day and the weather were quite unusual for a bigfoot sighting, as Teague’s experience happened at around 3 or 4 p.m. in the afternoon when the temperature was around 90 degrees. Normally, sightings happen either in the early morning or around dusk when the temperature is between 40 and 70 degrees and when there are no leaves on the trees.

Obviously, there has been some doubt and speculation as to what he actually witnessed, but when people suggest that what he saw was a bear, he responds with, “Bears don’t throw rocks”. Crazy Daisy, who is Teague’s dog, will approach a bear, but she refused to go near whatever creature he witnessed that day in the woods.

Teague has been searching for bigfoot for almost a decade and has used apples and Moon Pies as bait for the creature. “(They enjoy) granola bars, apples, mushrooms, turnips, Moon Pies,” he said, adding, “They like sweets.” He tries to visit the Marion region as often as possible because it’s a known hotspot for bigfoot sightings. He claims to have encountered a bigfoot four times in his life.

In addition to bringing snacks for bigfoot when he goes out in search for one, he also brings casting materials so that he can make a cast of any large footprints that he believes have been made by the creature. The last bigfoot print cast that he took was in July. (Pictures of the bigfoot print cast can be seen at the same link that I provided above.)