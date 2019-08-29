Police in a North Carolina Mountain Town Recently Went in Search of Sasquatch

It’s not every day that law enforcement officials take a serious stance on the subject of Sasquatch. Although if there’s one thing that could be even rarer, it would have to be officials asking for public assistance in their search for the creature.

However, that is precisely what has occurred in Linville, North Carolina, where a report filed with local authorities had them going in search of the fabled beast.

Well, sort of.

According to WBTV, “The Avery County Sheriff’s Office is searching Linville for the whereabouts of a 6′0″, 180 pound Sasquatch…statue.”

That’s right… a Sasquatch statue, and one of the many which adorn porches, gardens, and yards throughout the American southeast.

“The statue had previously greeted visitors at the front of Mountaineer Landscaping before being stolen by an unknown individual or group of individuals earlier this week,” WBTV reported.

“Anyone who has seen the missing Bigfoot is asked to contact the Avery County Sheriff’s Office at 828-733-2071,” the news brief concluded.

This was not the first time that Sasquatch has made news in the mountains of North Carolina. Back in May, a 51-year-old Georgia man said that he saw a “creature” that appeared to be nearly 8 feet tall, standing along a Georgia highway near the Rich Mountain Wilderness.

Mark Price, a reporter for the Charlotte Observer who frequently reports on such stories, provided a description of the incident posted online by David Bakara, who operates the “Expedition Bigfoot” Museum in Northeast Georgia.

“It was still light out,” Bakara wrote, indicating that the witness, who was driving at the time, “braked when he saw what he described as a very dark, 7 to 8-foot tall, hairy, two legged creature with a pointed head… He pulled over, skidding on the gravel, and waited on the back side of the small patch of woods thinking it would emerge on the other side.”

“It never did,” Bakara reported.

Similarly, North Carolina police were prompted to comment on Sasquatch back in 2017, when reports of what was believed to have been an individual in an ape costume began to surface near the town of Greenville in Eastern North Carolina.

According to a post that appeared on the Facebook page of the Greenville Police Department, “If you see Bigfoot, please do not shoot at him/her, as you’ll most likely be wounding a fun-loving and well-intentioned person, sweating in a gorilla costume.” Previously, the Charlotte Observer had reported about what it called an “alleged Bigfoot encounter that happened about 11 p.m. Friday in McDowell County.”

There are actually a number of incident reports from over the years where law enforcement officers have claimed to see Sasquatches, whether or not they were on duty at the time. One notable encounter is described in the video below, as featured in a segment on Good Morning America back in the 1990s by a former police officer named Dan Patino:

The incident can also be read about here at the website of the Bigfoot Field Researcher’s Organization (BRFO).

Another compelling piece of law enforcement evidence in support of Bigfoot comes in the form of dashcam footage of a purported law enforcement encounter with an unidentified, upright-walking animal in Georgia. The footage was featured on Animal Planet’s Finding Bigfoot program, and while indistinct, does appear to depict a legitimate incident where dashcam footage of something unusual was captured on film.

I’m on the fence,” said Animal Planet producer Keith Hoffman, commenting about the footage, while adding that, “if this were a hoaxer, did he just happen to run in front of a cop car with a camera on the dashboard?”

It’s a good question. You can see the footage in question below:

Does a law enforcement incident involving an encounter with an unidentified, upright walking ape-like creature make the claims any more credible in your mind? Or are such incident reports no better than the average run-of-the-mill Bigfoot sighting?

I’d love to get your thoughts on the matter (especially if you are a current or former law enforcement officer with a similar story). If you’d like to reach me about your story, free to use the comments section below, or email me here at with your thoughts.