20.12 – MU Plus+ Podcast

MU Plus+ HQ: (Protected Content)
MU Plus+ SQ: (Protected Content)
Though often dismissed as superstition, stories of deadly curses are littered throughout the annals of paranormal history. On this exclusive episode we take a look at the stories of people allegedly cursed and murdered by animals seeking retribution for cruel deeds cast upon them.
We also hear the claims of David Adair and his trillion dollar secret UFO island.
This episode is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ members. To join, click HERE.
Links
- Animal Ghosts Or, Animal Hauntings and the Hereafter
- Elliott O’Donnell
- O’Donnell, Elliott, 1872-1965
- The British Presence in India in the 18th Century
- VISITOR UNWILLING AT AREA 51
- David Adair … fraud?
- All About David Adair
- Jan Williams, daughter of Colonel Bailey Arthur Williams
- David Adair Says He Designed Fusion Rocket Engine Like One Found At Area 51
- David Adair Area 51 Scientist Interview
- The Best Documentary Ever UFOTV Presents David Adair at Area 51 Advanced Symbiotic Technol
- David Adair Electromagnetic Fusion Engine Specialist