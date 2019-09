The Missing 411 series has enthralled and disturbed many of us with the idea that an unknown force or intelligence is plucking unsuspecting people off the face of the Earth never to be seen again. On this episode, Aaron takes a look at the latest Missing 411 documentary and draws comparisons between the work of revered paranormal researcher John Keel and David Paulides.

