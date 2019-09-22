22.10 – MU Podcast

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:31:17 — 84.2MB)
John Keel’s pioneering research into The Mothman phenomenon was decades ahead of its time, yet sadly few understood the importance his book “The Mothman Prophecies” when it was first launched. On this episode of Mysterious Universe we take a look at the latest book from the excellent researcher Brent Raynes who uncovers the continuing mysteries surrounding John Keel.
Then we discuss the “Mothman Curse” for Plus+ members and uncover a terrifying story of a series of deaths connected to a secret group know only as “The Octopus”.
