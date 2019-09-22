22.11 – MU Podcast

The remote viewing classic “Penetration” written by renowned Psi researcher Ingo Swann has just been re-released with a long lost chapter. On this episode we discuss the outrageous content of the missing chapter and ponder the possibility that Ingo may have stumbled across an alien civilisation on Mars.

Then for our Plus+ Members we hear the story of a man who encountered a ghost who solved his own murder and how spectral horses can become omens of death.

