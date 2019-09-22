MU Podcast
22.11
Choose podcast version
You must be subscribed to an MU Plus+ plan to listen to extended episodes. Take a look at our Plus+ plans here and subscribe.
Download
Menu
Join Plus+ and get exclusive shows and extensions! Subscribe Today!
LEARN MORE

22.11 – MU Podcast

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:40:17 — 92.3MB)

MU Plus+ HQ: (Protected Content)

MU Plus+ SQ: (Protected Content)

The remote viewing classic “Penetration” written by renowned Psi researcher Ingo Swann has just been re-released with a long lost chapter. On this episode we discuss the outrageous content of the missing chapter and ponder the possibility that Ingo may have stumbled across an alien civilisation on Mars.

Then for our Plus+ Members we hear the story of a man who encountered a ghost who solved his own murder and how spectral horses can become omens of death.

Sponsors

Links

Plus+ Extension

The extension of the show is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ Members. To join, click HERE.