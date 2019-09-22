22.11 – MU Podcast

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:40:17 — 92.3MB)
MU Plus+ HQ: (Protected Content)
MU Plus+ SQ: (Protected Content)
The remote viewing classic “Penetration” written by renowned Psi researcher Ingo Swann has just been re-released with a long lost chapter. On this episode we discuss the outrageous content of the missing chapter and ponder the possibility that Ingo may have stumbled across an alien civilisation on Mars.
Then for our Plus+ Members we hear the story of a man who encountered a ghost who solved his own murder and how spectral horses can become omens of death.
Sponsors
- Teencounseling.com – Mysterious Universe listeners can get 10% off your first month at teencounseling.com/universe
- myblu.com – Easy Vaping with myblu pre-filled liquid pods.
Links
- Mind Trek
- Penetration: Special Edition: The Question of Extraterrestrial and Human Telepathy
- The Stargate Chronicles