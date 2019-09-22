22.12 – MU Podcast

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:33:47 — 86.0MB)
What kinds of people see UFOs? Could there be a specific attribute that makes one person able to experience unexplained phenomena while blocking another from it? On this episode we discuss the “UFO Syndrome” and hear the life long paranormal experiences of some of the most well-know UFO contactees.
We also take a look at the controversy brewing behind the latest US Navy UFO video release before diving into the world of ET technology reverse engineering for our Plus+ members.
