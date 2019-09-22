22.12 – MU Podcast

What kinds of people see UFOs? Could there be a specific attribute that makes one person able to experience unexplained phenomena while blocking another from it? On this episode we discuss the “UFO Syndrome” and hear the life long paranormal experiences of some of the most well-know UFO contactees.

We also take a look at the controversy brewing behind the latest US Navy UFO video release before diving into the world of ET technology reverse engineering for our Plus+ members.

Sponsors

Squarespace – Turn your ideas into a reality. Create a professional website with Squarespace. Use the offer code MU to get 10% off !

– Turn your ideas into a reality. Create a professional website with Squarespace. Use the offer code to get ! myblu.com – Easy Vaping with myblu pre-filled liquid pods.

Links

Plus+ Extension

The extension of the show is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ members. To join, click HERE.