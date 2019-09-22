22.13 – MU Podcast

The idea that dinosaurs still roam isolated locations around the world is preposterous to most of us. However, could there be some metaphysical mechanism that allows them to appear in our modern world? On this episode we discuss reports from people who claim to have interacted with the living prehistoric “serpents”.

Then in our Plus+ extension we hear stories of 300 million year old dragonflies opening the doorways to underwater worlds and encounters with “lightsabers” in remote locations.

