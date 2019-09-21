Aliens Blamed for Mysterious Cattle Mutilations in Eastern Oregon and Australia

There are a number of things most cattle mutilation stories have in common. They generally happen at night. The cuts are surgically precise. There’s no blood. And they often happen in groups across a number of farms or ranches in an area. That was the case again recently in Oregon and Queensland, Australia, where multiple mysterious cattle mutilations were discovered in multiple locations. Both sets of incidents have one more thing in common – local law enforcement can’t solve the cases and the cattle owners are blaming … aliens!

“A lot of people lean toward the aliens. One caller had told us to look for basically a depression under the carcass. ‘Cause he said that the alien ships will kinda beam the cow up and do whatever they are going to do with it. Then they just drop them from a great height.”

Deputy Dan Jenkins of the Harney County Sheriff’s Office in Burns, Oregon, is one of those frustrated law enforcement officials. He told Oregon Public Radio (OPR) that he investigating the deaths this summer of five young purebred bulls at the massive Silvies Valley Ranch. He’s heard the stories of other mutilations of young bulls at a ranch in Pendleton and Princeton, both cities in eastern Oregon. Andie Davies in Princeton told OPR that her son, a butcher, was amazed at how clean the killer’s cuts were and Andie herself was baffled by the fact that there were no tracks – footprints, tires, horses, animals – around the fresh, mutilated corpse. Who – or what – is able to traverse this rough terrain to find, kill and mutilate these bulls without leaving a trace of their presence?

“In the last three months we have lost 10 heads and five of them have definitely been under strange circumstances. About three weeks ago my husband was working near the river and noticed a dead cow. He realized the ubre was gone. At first we thought of a dog, but then we saw an ear removed and a circle around the muzzle where the tongue had been removed. Definitely not a person, whether it’s a sophisticated robot or aliens, we just don’t know.”

Down under at the Cloverly Station ranch near Mackay in Queensland, owner Judy Cook is just as baffled and ready to blame aliens or robots. “Ubre” is Spanish for udder, but there are other mysterious circumstances surrounding the multiple cattle mutilations that Cook and her husband have found on their remote ranch – which cannot be accessed by land without someone noticing it.

“It’s an hour’s drive from here and no one gets out without driving straight through the house. There were absolutely no bands, no blood, nothing. It’s amazing to think that there was no blood, no way to cut something with a knife so cleanly. The problem is that nothing approached and ate it; the dogs or the pigs, nothing really wants to take it.”

That’s another common trait of unsolved cattle mutilations – other animals, even scavengers, often don’t touch the corpses. Cook doesn’t want to sound like another angry rancher thinking more about the profits lost than finding what or who could have performed these cattle atrocities, so she’s consulted veterinarians, including one in the U.S. who has investigated similar cases, and they agree that even skilled large animal surgeons with the latest equipment could not make such precise cuts.

In the U.S., a map of cattle mutilations somewhat matches a map of UFO sightings along the 37th parallel – the so-called UFO Highway. However, eastern Oregon is a long way from there. It’s Bigfoot country, but a Venn diagram of Bigfoot sightings and mutilations wouldn’t have many in the overlapping part. And there’s no Bigfoot in Queensland. (Or is there?) Have aliens with a taste for fried ubre expanded their territory?

Cattle mutilations are easy to blame on wolves, coyotes, humans – rustlers, people conducting strange rituals, etc. – and other creatures. Those owners tasked with protecting the rest of the herd and law enforcement officers trying to solve the mysterious crimes continue to be baffled and find it increasingly difficult to blame conventional causes. That’s so many are moving to believe what Andie Davis says: