AlienStock/Storm Area 51 Has Officially Been Cancelled

The AlienStock/Storm Area 51 event that was originally scheduled to take place in Rachel, Nevada, next week has officially been cancelled. Matty Roberts created the Facebook page “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All Of Us” as a joke, but around two million people have pledged to storm the Air Force base as it has been widely speculated that there’s an alien cover-up happening there and people want answers.

Roberts, however, has pulled the plug on his own event, calling it “Fyre Festival 2.0” in reference to the 2017 event where many paying festival-goers were left stranded on a private island in the Bahamas with no music, no real lodging, and barely any food or supplies. It has been described as “mass chaos”.

The official AlienStock website posted an announcement that started off by explaining, “Due to the lack of infrastructure, poor planning, risk management and blatant disregard for the safety of the expected 10,000+ AlienStock attendees, we decided to pull the plug on the festival.”

He then seemed to place the blame on Connie West who runs the Little A’Le’Inn motel in Rachel. The announcement continued on by stating, “The permit holder (Connie West) was given multiple opportunities to provide us with the proof that things expected at this festival were in place. In fact, she refused to provide to us, as agreed upon, contracts, proof of deposits or any paper proof of anything.”

In an interview with News 3, West expressed that she was completely “blinded by the exit and that she has already invested thousands of dollars of her own money into necessary security, medical, and sanitation measures.” However, she did tell the Associated Press that she has 20 musical acts and 2 comedians that are booked to perform at the Inn from September 19-21 and that the show will go on.

The town of Rachel, Nevada, also announced the cancellation on their official website and discouraged anyone from coming to the tiny town of just 54 residents next weekend. Instead, they’re encouraging people to head to Las Vegas for a different kind of alien festival. Yes, that’s right! Don’t get discouraged just yet, as there will be an “Area 51 Celebration” taking place on September 19th at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center (details have been posted here) which will include several musical talents.

Since the Storm Area 51 event has been cancelled, does that mean that nobody will show up to the Air Force base looking for answers about extraterrestrials or just simply looking for a party? Will they all head to Las Vegas instead? I guess we’ll have to wait until next week to find out what happens. Stay tuned.