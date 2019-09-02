Ancient Human Remains From Prehistoric Times Discovered At Golf Course

Human remains from prehistoric times were recently discovered by a maintenance crew who were working at the Kino Springs Golf Course located near the Santa Cruz River, east of Nogales in Arizona.

Just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 27th, a call came in to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office by a worker who said his maintenance crew found what they believed to be human remains. The crew had been installing water pipes when they made the eerie discovery.

According to Sgt. Santiago Gonzales, members of the Sheriff’s Office went to the location where they proceeded to take pictures of the remains and then sent the photographs to the Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner so that they could analyze them and determine for sure what the remains actually were. The bones were in fact human and Gonzales went into further detail by stating, “They were able to determine that the remains were prehistoric, so at this point the case is going to be referred to the Arizona Historical Museum.”

He then said that the remains were taken to Adair’s Carroon Mortuary in Nogales where James Watson, who is the associate director of the Arizona State Museum, would conduct more studies on the findings.

While it is often associated with extreme heat and dry deserts, the state of Arizona (specifically the city of Tucson) is known to have a very rich history that dates as far back as to when the earliest Southwest Paleo-Indians inhabited the area.

It’s not surprising that human remains were found in that region, as the Santa Cruz River Valley is one of the longest inhabited regions in all of North America. In fact, evidence proved that humans occupied that region dating as far back as 12,000 years ago, even before the Clovis people existed. According to archaeologists, the Clovis culture is often referred to as the ancestors of the majority of the Native American tribes.

According to the website of the University of Arizona Water Resources Research Center, “Around 4,000 prehistoric sites have been identified in the Santa Cruz watershed and exciting new discoveries continue to be made.”