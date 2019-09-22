Another Ghost Seen on Infamous Haunted Road in Wales

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, a CCTV captured what appeared to be a ghostly apparition walking down a British street. The video surveillance footage was taken in Milford Haven, Wales.

In the video, you can see an unknown apparition walking out from behind a lamp post and taking a few steps before completely disappearing. It definitely looks like a human figure, as you can clearly see a head, shoulders, and a torso. It appeared as though the figure was transparent as you could still see the painted street line even when the apparition was walking in front of it.

Ann Alston uploaded the video online and asked the public what their thoughts were on the ghostly apparition. YouTube conspiracist “Disclose Screen The Grimreefar” studied the footage and said, “The camera is outside the window mounted to the building so a reflection is out of the question.” Other people also couldn’t explain the figure, as one user commented, “Bizarre! I can’t debunk this.” And “I can’t find even a probable explanation for this one.” On the other hand, some people do believe that there’s a reasonable explanation or that perhaps it was all a hoax, as one user typed, “Did it occur to you that maybe it’s fake?”

The question still remains – what was the figure? Was it a glitch in the camera or something more supernatural such as a ghost, an interdimensional being, or a time traveler? You can decide for yourself, as the video footage can be seen here.

It’s actually not all that surprising that a ghost was captured on video in that area, as the “nation’s most haunted road” is located between Milford Haven and Haverfordwest. The road that connects the two towns is called A4076 and there have been quite a few ghostly sightings reported there.

Several motorists have reported seeing a ghostly figure running across the road. In February of 2015, two women were driving towards Haverfordwest when a dark shadow figure with long arms and legs ran in front of their vehicle. When she slammed on the brakes, the figure vanished.

Just four days later, two other women were driving to their work in Haverfordwest from Milford Haven when they noticed a tall shadow figure standing on the side of the road before running at high speed in front of their car and then vanishing. The driver slammed on her breaks and the passenger got out of the vehicle to see if they had hit a person or animal, but there was no evidence of them hitting anything.

Luke Mayhew also experienced something unexplained while driving in the area. “I’m 100% certain I saw what I believe was a ghost or apparition driving home from Milford on the Steynton road. I saw it run right in front of me from one side of the road to another. I had to slam on my breaks!” he said, adding, “I saw it as clear as day!”

Another story includes a car full of people who were crossing a small bridge at the bottom of a hill between Johnston and Steynton when the driver immediately slammed on the brakes because she thought she had hit a young woman with her vehicle. She even felt the jolt of the car as if she hit someone or something. When the driver exited the vehicle, she couldn’t find the young woman she thought she had hit. Additionally, she couldn’t find any dents, scratches or other damage to her car that would have been there had she hit someone.