Bristol Is So Haunted That You Should Not Walk Alone After Dark

Bristol is known to be a great city to live in England, but it definitely has a reputation for being haunted – so much that it’s advisable to not walk alone after dark in certain areas that are said to be full of paranormal activity unless, of course, you want to get frightened by creepy ghosts. Let’s take a look at 13 of the most haunted locations around Bristol.

Bristol Old Vic

Previously called the Theatre Royal, it is Britain’s oldest theater with lots of paranormal activity, such as sudden cold spots; unexplained smells of something sweet; and getting the feeling that someone is walking past you. There are at least two ghosts haunting the location – a lady dressed in black (believed to be either the actress Sarah Siddons or Sarah Macready who was the widow of the theater manager); and a man named Richard who was killed in an accident at the theater and who is said to move items backstage and turn lights off and on.

All Saints Church in Clifton

Reported in a Bristol newspaper in the 1840s was an article about a haunting in a house that was connected to the church. An old man was allegedly haunting the home and the family that was living there even saw a flickering light on one of the walls. A monk dressed in black is also said to haunt the church as well as the grounds where he is said to keep watch over the treasure he buried.

Christmas Steps

At the top of the steps were once the gallows on St. Michael’s Hill where many people have claimed to have heard disembodied screams. The spirit of a young girl who drowned in the River Frome has been seen on the steps. There are even rumors that the houses on the south side of the street were constructed over an old cemetery.

Arnos Manor Hotel

The hotel was once a private home with its own chapel that was run by nuns. One of the nuns was said to have become pregnant and committed suicide. After her death, the other nuns hid her body in a wall so nobody would ever find out about the secret of the pregnancy. After the hotel was damaged during World War II, workers discovered the nun’s body in the walls and moved the remains. A ghostly apparition in brown has been spotted at the hotel and some have heard the voice of a female calling their names and crying. The majority of the paranormal activity is said to happen in room 160.

Black Castle, Junction Road

Poltergeists are said to haunt the Black Castle pub, as well as a headless nun who wanders around.

Llandoger Trow, King Street

The 17th century alehouse was believed to have the spirit of a sad little crippled boy, as well as a more sinister entity who would toss pictures off the walls and throw cutlery in the kitchen and restaurant.

The Rummer Hotel, All Saints Lane

The apparition of a man along with a female spirit who is always following him, are often seen in the cellar of the hotel.

White Hart Inn, Lower Maudlin Street

Built in the 1620s, it is one of the oldest pubs in Bristol and has a long history of paranormal activity which includes the spirit of a previous owner who was killed by his brother in a fight over the land.

Arnos Vale Cemetery

Many people have reported seeing two female apparitions in the cemetery, as well as getting the sudden feeling of extreme sadness. A black figure of a female who is heard crying over the death of her husband in WWI has been seen as well as the sounds of crying and extreme panic from another female ghost who was supposedly buried alive.

Stoke Park

The Dower House and the grounds in Stoke Park are said be haunted by a 17-year-old girl named Elizabeth Somerset who tragically fell off her horse in 1760 and broke her neck. People have reported hearing the sound of horses’ hooves although there haven’t been any horses on the land for several decades.

Oldbury Court Estate

There was once a building on the land where a Catholic Monk performed masses during a time when it was illegal and he would hide in a “priest hole” when visitors would come to the house. According to legend, the monk was left in the hole where he starved to death and several people over the years have reported seeing the ghostly apparition of the monk as well as a hooded figure who allegedly floats along a footbridge in the park.

Pembroke Road in Clifton

A long time ago there were gallows at the top of the road where a dwarf highwayman named Jenkins Protheroe was hanged. He would stand on the side of the road begging for money and would rob those who refused to help him out. His spirit is said to haunt Pembroke Road.

Clifton Suspension Bridge and Leigh Woods

Isambard Kingdom Brunel was the bridge’s designer but he died before it was completed. His spirit is often seen standing near the bridge admiring it. Many people walking through Leigh Woods have reported seeing the ghost of Brunel wearing his famous tall hat and cloak at an area in the woods that overlooks the bridge.