Competing Area 51 Storming Events Get Local Approval

“It could be ugly or it could be decent.”

That doesn’t exactly sound like a vote of confidence, but when it comes to the two events that have evolved from the original “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us” extravaganza, that’s the best one of the members of the county commission responsible for the area around the secret base can say about the thumbs-up vote he and fellow commissioners gave to Alienstock, the latest name of the original Storm Area 51 event, and the Storm Area 51 Basecamp, a competing festival in nearby Hiko. While these two get the chance to be ugly or decent, local officials denied a permit for Peacestock 51 – clever name but what about the aliens? Get your “Keep your Area 51 festivals straight program” here!

“We’ll give people something to do so they don’t run amok.”

That’s the sales pitch that got George Harris, owner of the Alien Research Center, his permit for the Basecamp, which will be centered at the Research Center in Hiko on the Extraterrestrial Highway, according to an Associated Press report picked up by many local and national news services. Harris came in after Alienstock got all of the initial attention and protests and started off with the best plan for security and management of the site, plus he kept the original “alien” intent with guest speakers familiar to ufology fans, like Jane Kyle (UFO Jane), journalists Alejandro Rojas and Jim Goodall, and documentarian Jeremy Kenyon Lockyer Corbell, producer of “Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers.”

“I’m elated and shaking inside. It’s all laying on my shoulders because someone said, ‘Hey, meet me in Rachel.’ Now it’s realer than ever.”

That’s the reaction of Connie West, owner of the Little A’le’Inn motel in Rachel, who got the shock of her life when the “Storm Area 51” event was announced on Facebook and 2 million said they were interested — before the comedian who posted it finally admitted it was a hoax. By then it had received worldwide attention and much of it focused on the Little A’le’Inn – the only motel in the area. West told the commissioners that her campgrounds can handle 10,000 people, which is the much-reduced and more realistic number of the estimated potential crowd size for Alienstock, an event that will have corporate-sponsored food and beer trucks and a stripper-mobile, but still hasn’t listed any confirmed musical events.

“We gave the county a new location in Beatty that would be perfect and had a letter of intent prepared and the local government still feels it’s too risky to add us to the agenda.”

David VanDerBeek, the organizer of Peacestock 51 in Nye County, announced the bad news that his festival didn’t make the cut, despite the fact that it had the best lineup of indie bands (Stereo Love, Lori Hardman and more) and tribute bands (Sweet Home Alabama, U2 LV and others). Perhaps he should see how the others go and give it another try next year. After all:

“It could be ugly or it could be decent.”

We’ll keep you posted.