Haunted California Restaurant Is Now Up For Sale

The historic and allegedly haunted Stokes Adobe located in Monterey, California, has been put up for sale for $3.35 million. It was previously a restaurant called Restaurant 1833 in reference to the year the adobe was built, and even though it received excellent reviews, it unfortunately ended up shutting down.

David Bernahl, who is the chief executive of Coast Luxury Management as well as the owner of the building, explained that the outside of the property is quite special and unique, “There’s an oak tree on the property that was planted by Father Junipero Serra and a great redwood towers over the outside dining area – you couldn’t buy that for any amount of money.” Actually, for $3.35 million you can have it. Pictures from inside the restaurant can be seen here.

And of course I can’t forget to mention the paranormal activity that goes on at the location. It is said that a socialite named Hattie Gragg, who lived in the adobe from 1890 to 1948, haunts an upstairs room that’s located in the front of the building and is now an upper dining room. Some people have claimed to have seen unexplained “clumps of fog” in the front room as well as seeing her apparition.

As for the history of the building, it was built in the 1830s and named after James Stokes – a British sailor who jumped ship in 1833 with several cases of medication. He misled people by telling them that he was a doctor and even opened a pharmacy. Not only was he a fraud, but he was also said to be a murderer. He even became the physician of Governor José Figueroa who ended up dying under his care in 1835. In fact, many people passed away under Stokes’ care and he wound up marrying the widow of one of his deceased patients. Stokes committed suicide in the house and his ghost is said to wander through the halls – still wearing his white “doctor’s” coat.

According to a 2008 article in the Monterey County Weekly, former manager Dino Giannetta described some paranormal activity that had taken place at the restaurant. In the lounge, people have felt fingers tapping on their shoulders when nobody was around them, as well as witnessing one chair in particular in the corner of the room that often moved on its own. In addition to people getting touched, other paranormal activity includes unexplained cold spots, and disembodied voices.

Cesar Cuevas, who was a waiter at the restaurant, said that he and another employee saw a dark spot the size of a football hovering above the ground in the busser’s station. Whoever ends up purchasing this historic building better be prepared for the alleged ghosts that come with it.