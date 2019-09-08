Latest Strange Sighting In One Of Oregon’s Many Haunted Locations

Security footage from the Vector Volcano Classic Arcade in Bend, Oregon, shows a strange glowing anomaly that moves in an unusual manner. While it was more than likely some sort of insect, quite a few people are wondering if it’s just another ghostly apparition (or orb) from yet another haunted location around Bend. You can judge for yourself, as the video can be seen here.

So why is the footage from the arcade so interesting? Well, for one thing, Bend, Oregon, is known to have several haunted buildings around town. And secondly, the building that the arcade is located in is called the O’Kane Building and it has a reputation for being paranormally active. From the outside, people have noticed unexplained lights on the top floor of the building. Others have heard disembodied voices and seen strange smoke. As for apparitions, an old man is believed to haunt the basement, while the spirit of a waitress has been heard yelling orders in the kitchen.

There are several more locations around Bend that are said to have paranormal activity, so let’s take a quick look at three of the most haunted.

Deschutes Historical Museum

The building was constructed in 1914 by brothers George and Ed Brosterhous. While George was standing on the roof of the building overseeing materials being delivered, he tragically fell to his death. He is said to haunt the museum, but not in a frightening way – he actually helps people do research and find lost items.

One time when a man was playing the piano in the museum, he noticed a man sitting in the room and when he asked an employee who the man was, she told him that it was just the two of them who were in the room at that time. Later that day, the man who was playing the piano noticed a picture on the wall and said that was the man he saw in the room. It was a picture of George Brosterhous who had died many decades earlier in 1914.

Lara House Lodge

This bed and breakfast has a reputation for being haunted by a ghost who visits guests at night who are staying in the rooms. Guests have reported their items being moved, as well as hearing disembodied whispers.

Platypus Pub

This pub was once a church and is said to be haunted by a shadow figure that seems to lurk around corners and in the back hallway. While some believe the ghost is a previous owner, others say that it’s a former cook. In addition to seeing the apparition, employees and patrons have also seen lights flickering for no reason.