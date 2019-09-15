Mysterious 10-Foot-Long Loch Ness-Type Creature Captured On Video

A video that was taken of a mysterious Loch Ness-type sea creature swimming up the Yangtze River in Yichang City, in China’s Hubei Province, has left many people guessing as to what it actually is. The footage was shot at a popular tourist spot for river cruises called the Three Gorges Dam Scenic Area.

The sea creature was slithering against the current in Asia’s longest river – the Yangtze River is 3,915 miles long and runs eastward almost through the entire width of China and emptying in the East China Sea. The creature has been described as being around the same thickness as an adult human’s thigh, having a hump-like feature on its back, and is said to be at least 10 feet in length.

So far, approximately two million people have viewed the footage (video can be seen here) and there have been several theories as to what the creature actually is, such as a water snake, a large piece of floating debris, and of course, the Loch Ness Monster. The most plausible explanation, however, is that it is a Burmese python which is a common type of snake found in that area. While they spend the majority of their time on land, they are known to be great swimmers and they can grow as large as the creature that was captured on film. The Yichang forestry officials have yet to comment on the sighting, so the creature’s identity is still unknown.

As for the Yangtze River, it has been the subject of several stories, myths and legends over the years. When the water is low in the Kongling Shoal, a rock becomes visible and it’s been nicknamed the “Come To Me” rock. It has become well-known as sailors need to aim their boats directly at the rock in order to get past it successfully.

Another myth includes the twelve peaks in Wu Gorge. Of those twelve peaks, the Goddess peak is the tallest and most recognized. The myth describes a fairy that came down from Heaven with her eleven sisters in order to protect the area from floods and all of the sisters turned into the peaks.

With the most recent video footage of the unknown sea creature slithering along the Yangtze River, perhaps the Chinese Loch Ness Monster can be yet another legend to add to the river’s already extensive folklore.