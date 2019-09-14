Mysterious Cat-Snatching Humanoid Primate Terrorizes Texas Town

Residents of Santa Fe, Texas are on edge after multiple sightings of a large “primate” were reported. One woman says she was “paralyzed by fear” after seeing the mysterious creature outside of her window during a thunderstorm, and another woman says the creature tried to steal her cat. Described as resembling a very large chimpanzee or a monkey and by the Santa Fe police as “anything’s possible,” the creature has been reported multiple times but so far no video, photo, or physical evidence has been found.

The first sighting occurred Monday, September 9. Patricia de la Mora says she was woken up in the early morning hours by thunder and lightning. According to de la Mora, after she woke up she heard strange noises outside and looked out the window. What she saw made her “paralyzed by fear.” She says:

“I look out the window and I see it was in there. It was a monkey, a big one. He tried to find something. He looked over there, then he looked over there, and I closed the curtain. I didn’t want him to see me.”

She says she didn’t have time to get her phone to take a picture of the creature. Her husband, James de la Mora says:

“It was a big one. Like a person. It was big. I think it’s still around. They haven’t found it. We’re going to think it’s still there until they find it. When they find it we’re going to be in peace.”

When police arrived, they too could not collect any evidence of the mysterious primate. After an hour long search, police were left without any proof that the creature was ever there.

The next day, however, another report came in from the same part of town. A woman reported that she had spent 20 minutes hiding in her car after the creature attacked her. The woman reportedly posted on Facebook:

“Just had a monkey try to attack me, while checking my mail. I’ve spent the last 20 minutes in my car.”

Police again launched a search of the area, and again turned up empty handed. But the reports kept coming in. One person on social media said that the primate tried to attack their child, and another said that the creature unsuccessfully tried to kidnap their cat.

Despite the glut of sightings, there is still absolutely no evidence. According to Fox News reporter Natalie Hee:

“Law enforcement actually flew drones around the area, but we’re told no monkey was spotted.”

Bayou Animal Services was also unable to provide any further information. They said:

“We have two reports that seem legitimate. However, no visual proof from any authorities. No pictures. No videos. We will continue to treat this as a serious matter unless confirmed otherwise for [the] safety of the residents in the area.”

Which is pretty weird. The mysterious creature certainly sounds like a chimpanzee (more so than a monkey), but the absolute, confounding lack of evidence makes it sound like Bigfoot is on the loose. Maybe this is some sort of transdimensional psychic chimp. Maybe it is Bigfoot. Maybe this should be taken as a reminder that despite everyone having phones in their pockets at all times, it’s actually a lot harder than you’d think to get evidence of something that doesn’t want to be caught.