Storm Area 51 Continues: They Can’t Stop All of the Lawsuits

It ain’t over until the fat alien sings. And, since we all know there are no overweight extraterrestrials, the ‘Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us’ event which fizzled out on September 20th is destined to go on forever … or at least until the Pornhub money is found. Wait, what?

“We have 100 percent confidence, and she’ll (West) be in for a long, expensive fight that has no merit on her side. We have audio and video proof to challenge her accusations.”

Let’s see if we can identify all of the players in what appears to be the first lawsuit filed concerning the many problems spawned by that fateful day when a comedian first posted his faux plan to organizing a storming of Area 51, the famous location on an Air Force base in the Nevada desert said to be hiding aliens and their spacecraft. “West” is Connie West, owner of Little A’Le’Inn in Rachel, which from day one has been the unofficial physical center of all of the various Storm Area 51 events due to it being the only hotel in the immediate area. “We” is Matthew (Matty) Roberts, Brock Daily, Frank DiMaggio and John Greco – owners and backers of Alienstock from festical promoters Hidden Sound LLC, which was the last evolution of the first Storm Area 51 event which became the combo music festival and storm event. Matty Roberts is the comedian who started it all with his fateful Facebook post. DiMaggio says he’s Roberts’ personal manager and partner in Alienstock.

Yeah, yeah, yeah. What about PornHub?

“Her accusations” are that West was expecting to cover some of her expenses for campsites, security and the like with money received by Alienstock from PornHub, the seemingly ubiquitous Canadian porn video site, which agreed to and eventually paid an Alienstock partner $70,000 in sponsorship money. However, Connie West’s suit alleges she saw none of it.

“The sponsorship funds provided by Pornhub were available for use toward Alienstock expenses. None of these funds [were] disbursed.”

According to comprehensive coverage of the lawsuit by the Reno Gazette-Journal, Roberts and Daily assured West that “all logistical requirements for a large-scale music festival would be handled by them at their initial expense” and West agreed to pay them half of all revenue from her parking lot. After the event’s name was changed to Alienstock, West purchased merchandise and branded the entertainment, food and beverages she and her vendors branded with ‘Alienstock’. She also arranged for the final permit with the city to allow the festival. However, the one thing West didn’t get was a signed contract with Alienstock.

Uh-oh.

That proved to be costly for West. As agreed, West paid half of the advance parking revenue ($5,000) to Roberts and Alienstock. In return, she got invoices from the county for medical and security services totaling more than $100,000 – bills which West says she paid out of her own pocket. That’s about the time when DiMaggio and Greco show up (remember them?) with TV cameras and film crews and allegedly demanding West turn over to them all financial records and websites associated with Alienstock – a demand West refused to meet. At about the same time, PornHub allegedly wired the $70,000 directly to Brock Daily (remember him?) who, although he appeared to be on West’s side in dealing with DiMaggio and Greco, never gave her any of it to cover her costs. Hence the lawsuit by West.

“[The defendants] all knew, or should have known, that their public representations regarding West and Little A’le’Inn were false when made. Such false and defamatory statements by [the defendants] are ongoing and continue to cause mass public confusion and harm the reputations of Little A’le’Inn and West.”

The lawsuit seeks more than $50,000 for trademark infringement, breach of contract, breach of the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing, unjust enrichment, intentional interference with contractual relationships, interference with prospective economic advantage, fraudulent misrepresentation, business disparagement and defamation.

While only about 150 people showed up in Rachel for the event, West said it was “fabulous, absolutely fabulous.” Lincoln County doesn’t agree – it has a $250,000 bill, which includes

$90,000 for meals, $10,000 for emergency fuel for law enforcement vehicles and helicopters,

$36,000 for port-a-potties. Needless to say, the county is considering legal action against Roberts, Daily and anyone else they can get some money out of. Look for more lawsuits to follow.

Who’s representing the aliens?

Don’t worry. This is about Storm Area 51. They can’t stop all of the lawsuits and there are plenty of lawyers willing to represent them too.

Stay tuned!