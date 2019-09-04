The Latest Ghost Sighting In The Haunted Town Of Caernarfon

The town of Caernarfon, Wales, is a known hotspot for paranormal activity and the most recent sighting of a ghost was witnessed in the window of a home.

Jason Wayne Parry, who is the town councillor, had his picture taken on the Peblig ward for a story about “dog mess” when a ghostly image of a female was caught in a window behind him. When Parry posted the story to his Facebook page, he received plenty of comments – not about the story but about the ghostly apparition behind him. You can see the picture here.

The current owners claim that there is paranormal activity in their home and even the previous owners told North Wales Live that the house is “definitely haunted”. The woman who is currently living in the house (and who wished to remain anonymous) said, “I have lived there for seven years now, and I noticed strange things as soon as we moved in,” adding, “When we first moved in, I saw a shadow which I thought was my husband at first, and that scared me.”

She went on to explain that her child had a hard time sleeping and would often point to the corner of the bedroom, saying, “the lady, the lady” when nobody was there. The family has heard unexplained footsteps and banging on the walls, in addition to light switches turning off, and items being mysteriously moved around.

Previous owner Amanda Thompson claimed to have had similar experiences as the current owners. “We lived there from 1990-2000 and my eldest daughter used to ask me who the lady was that used to sit on her bed at night,” she said.

There are several other haunted locations around Caernarfon, so let’s take a quick look at three of them.

Built in 1522, the Black Boy Inn is one of the oldest inns in all of North Wales and has a reputation of being quite haunted. Many years ago, there was a convent located at the rear of the inn and many people have seen the apparition of a nun wandering through the location. Numerous guests have heard the sound of a child crying in one of the bedrooms, as well as seeing the apparition of a man sitting at the bar.

Caernarfon Castle is known to have an apparition called the “floating lady” who is often seen gliding down the corridors. Several witnesses have claimed to have seen a blue glowing figure of a woman floating through the castle’s courtyard. She is also said to tamper with any electrical equipment that people bring to the location.

The Anglesey Arms is an 18th century pub that is located next to an area called the “hanging tower” where executions once took place. The ghosts who reside at the pub are known to pick up glasses where they remain in mid-air for a few seconds before being smashed onto the ground. People have even witnessed darts flying off the dart board during matches. Guests who have stayed overnight have said that room 3 is the most haunted with claims of a ghostly figure sitting on the bed.