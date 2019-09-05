The Mysterious “Bridgewater Triangle” Is A Hotspot For Unexplained Activity

The “Bridgewater Triangle” – also known as “America’s Bermuda Triangle” – is an area of approximately 200 square miles located in southeastern Massachusetts that borders the towns of Abington, Freetown, and Rehoboth. The area is well known for the unexplained activity and legends, such as hairy creatures in the swamp, unexplained lights in the sky, and a ghostly hitchhiker wearing disheveled clothing.

Loren Coleman, who is the founder and director of the International Cryptozoology Museum in Portland, Maine, said that in 1970s while he was still in school, he started looking into reports of “creatures” spotted in the area. He mapped out the locations of where the unexplained sightings of UFOs, birdlike creatures and other strange phenomena had taken place and realized that they were all within a certain area.

“It was very obviously a triangle,” Coleman said, adding, “I was just putting all of the pieces of data together and that’s why I came up with the word ‘Bridgewater Triangle’, just to give a handle to people that want to read about it, or wanted to talk about it.”

One of the most talked about locations within the triangle is the Hockomock Swamp which covers thousands of acres. The location was named by the Wampanoag tribe and it means “place where spirits dwell”. In a 2005 story that appeared in the Globe, some of the creatures that are said to live in the swamp include “vicious, giant dogs with red eyes seen ravenously sinking their fangs into the throats of ponies; a flying creature that resembled a pterodactyl, the dinosaur that could fly; Native-American ghosts paddling canoes; and glowing somethings hovering above the trees.”

There was a report in Boston Magazine back in 1980 about a police sergeant named Thomas Downey who was driving down a country road late one night when he allegedly witnessed a six-foot tall winged creature. Some people believe that what he witnessed that night was the mythical “Thunderbird” from local Native American mythology. There have also been reports of bigfoot sightings in that area. More disturbing claims include satanic rituals being performed in that area, as well as unexplained cattle mutilations.

The area has become so well known that it’s being made into a television series. According to Deadline.com, FX is creating an “apocalyptic horror thriller” called The Bridgewater Triangle that will be based on three estranged siblings who must come together to confront a series to paranormal events as they are the only ones who can stop it.