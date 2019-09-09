UFOs and Extraterrestrials Being Blamed for Indian Lunar Landing Failure

“You will not be allowed to land on the moon unless ‘they’ decide to allow you. The Unidentified Flying Objects (UFO) researchers around the world believe that the extra terrestrials have sent a message to the Indian government to ‘get rid of your nukes before you explore other worlds’.”

Well, that didn’t take long. Less than a day after the Indian Space and Research Organization (ISRO) lost contact with its Chandrayaan-2 lunar lander as it descended to the moon’s surface and was presumed to have crashed, Indian UFO researcher Sabir Hussain, the director of the Indian Society for UFO Studies (INSUFOS), issued a statement blaming the malfunction on extraterrestrials who used it to warn the Indian government against increasing its already large nuclear weapons arsenal.

“Both India and Pakistan have been openly threatening each other with nuclear attacks. But what the leadership of both these nations do not realize is that they can use their nuclear weapons only if the UFOs decide to allow them. In my opinion, this Vikram episode is just a warning to the Indian leadership from UFOs, that if you can’t take care of your own world then don’t come to ours.”

That’s good advice, Sabir Hussain, but how do you know for sure it was aliens and not a human-caused engineering malfunction? He answers by bringing in one of the most-repeated stories of possible alien interference with humans using nuclear weapons.

“More messages are likely to follow. US Air Force Missile Launch Officer, Robert Salas, who witnessed an UFO switching off 10 nuclear missiles under his command in 1967, also concurs with this.”

He’s referring to the famous incident in 1967 reported by then Air Force Captain Robert Salas where 16 nuclear missiles became non-operational at two different launch facilities immediately after guards saw UFOs hovering 30 feet (10 meters) above them, yet the Air Force personnel could not identify them. An official investigation could not find a definitive cause for this incident nor for a similar one that occurred at a base in North Dakota in 1966 and was recounted by eyewitness David Schindele, a retired Air Force captain. Both men have repeatedly stated that there’s more to these incidents that is being withheld by the US military and government. In addition, there have been many reports of UFOs seen over nuclear plants, often related to leaks and other accidents. These have also been linked by some to benevolent extraterrestrials attempting to keep humans from destroying themselves … at least with nuclear weapons or reactors.

Hussain then makes references to reported sightings by astronauts Edgar Mitchell, Gordon Cooper and Donald Slayton, and cosmonauts Yevegni Khrunov, Vladimir Kovalyonok and Pavel Popovich. He also asks if this might be the reason why the US and NASA haven’t sent humans back to the Moon before pointing out an often-overlooked connection to some recent military-UFO encounters.

“UFOs are very concerned about humans playing with nuclear weapons. In 2014-15, they were toying with American nuclear aircraft carriers, Theodore Roosevelt and Nimitz as recounted by some American Naval officers to the New York Times in May 2019.”

Case closed. Done deal. ETs knocked the Chandrayaan-2 lunar lander out of commission as a warning to nuke-loving Indian leaders. Do you agree with Hussain’s logic and connections of some wide-apart dots?

Wait! This just in …

“ISRO is continuing its efforts to restore a link with Chandrayaan 2’s lander ‘Vikram’ … with “right orientation” it can still generate power and recharge batteries with solar panels.”

Indian media reports that ISRO has located the lander and holds hopes that it’s just mis-oriented, not disoriented, and might still have at least a portion of its solar panels leaning in the direction of the sun – enough to eventually charge the batteries and send a signal. If that happens, what will they find out from Chandrayaan 2 about the last moments of its descent? Will it confirm what Sabir Hussain claimed? Will it explain why the ETs didn’t finish it off? Did they give it a final message for humanity? A solution to our chaos? Or will Chandrayaan 2 relay a movie-worthy warning to humans worried about what to do when the nuclear holocaust finally hits – a warning that will make the perfect dystopian ending for a story that should already be on its way to a Hollywood screenwriter?